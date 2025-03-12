‘Backbone of the American Dream’: How Rosenwald Schools shaped the civil rights movement

Photographer Andrew Feiler stood in front of a crowd of over 200 attendees at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, beaming.

“I can't believe how lucky I am,” he said.

A curator grinning ear to ear at a Holocaust museum sounds unusual, but for Feiler, the opening of “A Better Life for Their Children” was a moment of joy.

Anja Schlein / The Dallas Morning News Photographer Andrew Feiler speaks during an art exhibition, A Better Life for Their Children, about Black schools during segregation at the Holocaust museum in Dallas, Texas, Thursday evening, March 6, 2025.

The exhibition tells the story of the Rosenwald School program, an ambitious early 20th century initiative led by Jewish businessman Julius Rosenwald and Black educator Booker T. Washington. Together, they partnered with local Black communities to build nearly 5,000 schools for Black children across the segregated South between 1912 and 1937, countering the deep educational disparities of Jim Crow.

Feiler, a fifth-generation Jewish civil rights activist, first learned about the Rosenwald Schools in 2015 over lunch with Janie Syriac, an African-American preservationist. When he discovered no photographic records existed, he spent over three years creating documentation of the history.

“The pillars of this story are the pillars of my life. How have I never heard of Rosenwald Schools?” Feiler said.

Feiler traveled 25,000 miles across 15 states, photographing what remained of the schools. Of the thousands of schools, only 500 survived. Being a Georgia native, his work debuted in 2021 at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta and has since traveled the country. Now, it has arrived in Dallas.

The exhibition greets visitors with a map stretching from Texas to Maryland, marking where Rosenwald Schools once stood. Visitors then encounter Feiler’s black-and-white portraits of the schools, former students, teachers and preservationists accompanied by displays of text sharing their stories. Their stories highlight how education shaped a generation of civil rights leaders and activists such as the Little Rock Nine.

Anja Schlein / The Dallas Morning News A Better Life for Their Children, a special art exhibition about Black schools during segregation at the Holocaust museum in Dallas, Texas, Thursday evening, March 6, 2025.

The exhibition features 24 photographs, but Feiler has also published a book with over 100 additional images. For its introduction, he sought out former U.S. Rep. John Lewis, who attended a Rosenwald School. During the shoot, Lewis asked if he should remove a cancer awareness ribbon from his suit. Feiler told him to keep it — wanting the most authentic version of him. That photo became the last taken of Lewis before his passing in 2020.

At the Dallas Holocaust Museum, a glass case in the center of the room displays intricate plywood models of the schoolhouses, complete with tiny carved figurines of students and teachers. Another section recreates a typical Rosenwald School classroom. Four wooden desks sit on display with mini chalkboards, composition books and a metal lunch tray from Pleasant Hill School in Linden, Texas, dating back to 1925.

Feiler sees Rosenwald Schools as one of the most transformative collaborations between Black and Jewish communities in American history. He hopes this exhibition reminds visitors of the history of solidarity between the two groups and the change Washington and Rosenwald made to bridge boundaries of race, religion and origin.

“Understanding the history of the relationship between these two groups and the partnership and cause of civil rights for all is an important history for everybody to remember,” Feiler said.

Feiler believes today's discussions about college affordability, student debt and college access have lost sight of education’s historical importance.

Anja Schlein / The Dallas Morning News Bob and Joanne Anterhaus look at pieces in A Better Life for Their Children, a special art exhibition about Black schools during segregation at the Holocaust museum in Dallas, Texas, Thursday evening, March 6, 2025.

He stated, “This is a 370-plus-year narrative arc in which education has been the backbone of the American dream. That is a tradition at risk. We need to work very hard, be very deliberate and very careful about preserving that critical component of this culture.”

Feiler hopes “A Better Life for Their Children” inspires not only Black and Jewish communities, but all Dallas residents to take action for the causes they believe in.

“Their individual actions changed this nation for the better. And I think that that inspires all of us to be engaged, to be the change and to be and the to be on the front lines of making a better world.”

Details:

March. 7 to Aug. 17 at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights museum, 300 N. Houston St, $19 https://www.dhhrm.org/