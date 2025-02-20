Show at Tubman Gallery in East Fort Worth imagines a Black future

The future is uncertain but at Tubman Gallery, it’s being imagined – boldly, unapologetically and Black.

I See the Future It's Black is the latest exhibition at the east Fort Worth gallery. Co-founder Matthew Nelson curated the show, which presents blackness not just as a color, but as a space of infinite potential, one waiting to be filled with new ideas, narratives and possibilities.

Chitose Suzuki/Staff Photographer / 202304467 Matthew Nelson, Tubman Gallery co-founder/director, left, and Dante Williams, Tubman Gallery co-founder, pose for a photo in front of artwork by Anthony Blue Jr. during the opening reception for I SEE THE FUTURE IT’S BLACK, a group exhibition features artwork by four different artists, at the gallery, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, in Fort Worth.

This is the gallery’s fifth exhibition since opening in April 2024, and the first event to celebrate Black History Month. Nelson said he feels like Black History Month events often misrepresent the Black community.

“They have a theme where it seems like it's somebody from the outside spectating Black culture and how they think it is, would be, should be,” he said.

Instead, Nelson wanted an exhibition where Black people can see their current and future selves.

“To be Black now, to be Black in a future where we do succeed, to be Black in a world where we can embrace each other and embrace ourselves and embrace the possibilities,” he said.

Chitose Suzuki/Staff Photographer / 202304467 “Call Your Ancestors” by Ellen Swavoni is seen during the opening reception for I SEE THE FUTURE IT’S BLACK, a group exhibition features artwork by four different artists, at the Tubman Gallery, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, in Fort Worth.

The show features works by four artists Nelson has built strong relationships with: Desiree Griffith, Ellex Swavoni, Anthony Blue Jr. and Manuel Mendoza Sánchez. Each artist uses different mediums including painting, ceramics, sculpture and photography to explore their perspective of Black identity in the future.

DJ and Dallas native Blue captures a familiar Texas figure in Pre Met Exclusive. The photo features Solange Knowles before the 2018 Met Gala. She wears a glossy, strapless black avant-garde structured dress, posing in front of a Hummer on the streets of New York. Blue’s work challenges the perceptions of Black identity and this photo is no different. While Knowles’ outfit is unconventional, she still looks confident and comfortable in her own skin. With the photo, Blue is making a statement: Being Black is never too much.

Griffith is another Dallas artist in the exhibit. She has the largest piece in the show, Obsidian, which is an all-black textured-glass abstract painting. Griffith never went to art school. She’s a psychometrician and spends her free time painting for what she calls “therapeutic self-care.”

Chitose Suzuki/Staff Photographer / 202304467 Matthew Nelson, Tubman Gallery co-founder/director, speaks as Artist Desiree Griffith of Dallas looks on during the opening reception for I SEE THE FUTURE IT’S BLACK, a group exhibition features artwork by four different artists including Griffith, at the gallery, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, in Fort Worth.

To Griffith, Obsidian symbolizes how Black people have come from struggle, yet remain resilient. She said she wants the Black community to know art can be and is accessible to everyone.

“To feel empowered to do something that you feel just because you want to do it, I think is really important for people to see,” she said during an artist talk at the exhibition’s opening night.

That sense of empowerment could be felt in the room of about 125 people attending the opening night, including Quel Hynson. Hynson was on her way home from the Bill Picket Rodeo event when her friends invited her to check out the exhibition. She said each piece reminded her that Black people are not monoliths. She is hopeful about seeing more Black art in galleries.

“It's nice to see more Black people coming to art galleries, whereas we usually go to the movies or like concerts and stuff,” she said. “But it's nice seeing us come out and support art and take in art in person.”

Chitose Suzuki/Staff Photographer / 202304467 “ Y (Quantum Fertility Statue)” by Ellex Swavoni is seen during the opening reception for I SEE THE FUTURE IT’S BLACK, a group exhibition features artwork by four different artists, at the Tubman Gallery, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, in Fort Worth.

Details

Feb. 8 to March. 29 at Tubman Gallery, 6613 E. Lancaster Ave, free. tubmangallery.com

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.