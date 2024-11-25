Bella Hadid, ‘Yellowstone’ stars to take part in Fort Worth cutting horse competition

Actors from “Yellowstone,” “Lioness” and other Taylor Sheridan productions have been spotted all over Fort Worth. For one night in November, several stars will shine under one roof in the Cultural District.

Model Bella Hadid, actor Mo Brings Plenty, Sheridan and other A listers will participate in the National Cutting Horse Association’s celebrity cutting event at 7 p.m. Nov. 29 at Will Rogers Coliseum, 3401 W. Lancaster Ave.

“It’s a great opportunity on Friday night to get out of the house after you’ve filled up on turkey the day before,” said Jay Winborn, executive director of the National Cutting Horse Association.

The event is co-chaired by model and actress Nicole Sheridan, who is married to Taylor Sheridan, and philanthropist Kit Moncrief, who serves as a board member for the Moncrief Cancer Institute and is the first woman to chair Texas Christian University’s board of directors.

Proceeds from the event will benefit UT Southwestern Fort Worth, which houses the cancer institute.

“We’ve had several members that have benefited from the care they’ve received there, and it is a phenomenal facility — probably one of the best in the country,” Winborn continued. “They’re a huge part of our community and we’re happy to have a partnership with them for this event.” Cutting refers to the act of separating a cow from the rest of the herd. The practice, which was born out of a practical need, evolved into a timed competition where riders and their horses are judged on their skill in working the herd and handling difficult situations.

“We have incorporated some of our top amateur and non-pro contestants to work in a team capacity with the celebrities,” Winborn said. “We’ve got a great group of celebrities, very diverse. … There’s going to be a lot of activity and I think it will make for a much more exciting competition than it has been in the past.”

Tickets start at $25, and guests who purchase tickets at the VIP level will have access to meet and greets, photo opportunities and other fun surprises, Winborn said.

“We’ve got some pretty high-profile people who are coming to the event and aren’t necessarily competing,” he continued. “For those who want to be part of the stargazing, there will be a lot of people there that people will recognize.”



If you go:

What: NCHA Celebrity Cutting

When: 7 p.m. Nov. 29

Where: Will Rogers Coliseum, 3401 W. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth

Admission: $25-$40

Marcheta Fornoff covers arts and culture for the Fort Worth Report. Reach her at marcheta.fornoff@fortworthreport.org.

Disclosure: The reporter’s husband is a former UT Southwestern employee. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.