Fort Worth ISD trustees approved $38M in purchases in June. Here’s what they are buying

Fort Worth ISD trustees approved over $38 million in new spending during its June 25 board meeting, targeting areas such as insurance, educational services and after-school programs.

Other purchases include investments in district infrastructure, such as repairs on air conditioning units and educational capabilities, including state-adopted curriculums for the coming school year.

Here’s what trustees approved during their June 25 meeting. Trustee Quinton Phillips was absent.

Insurance premiums

What is it? The board approved the purchase of property, boiler and machinery, terrorism (including active shooter), flood, cyber, cyber crime, fleet, general liability and athletics insurance with a specific policy for girls flag football.

The board approved the purchase of property, boiler and machinery, terrorism (including active shooter), flood, cyber, cyber crime, fleet, general liability and athletics insurance with a specific policy for girls flag football. What’s the cost? $8,760,064

$8,760,064 Who’s the vendor?

Property, contents, contractor equipment, boiler and machinery, terrorism/active shooter insurance: Higginbotham – $6,788,173 Flood insurance: National Flood Insurance Program/Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Company – $12,000 Fleet insurance: Texas Political Subdivisions – $407,222 General liability insurance: Texas Political Subdivisions – $295,000 Special events or special applications and cyber liability, cyber crime: Texas Political Subdivisions and Higginbotham – $28,841 UIL Insurance and girls flag football: The Brokerage Store Inc. – $728,828

Where’s the funding coming from? General fund and internal service fund

General fund and internal service fund What was the vote? Unanimous

Operations parts, supplies, equipment and services

What is it? Trustees approved the purchase of operations parts, supplies, equipment and contracted services for the 2024-2025 fiscal year to procure necessary parts, supplies and equipment for the maintenance of district facilities. Contracted services will cover the installation of equipment for plumbing, flooring, HVAC, elevators, energy management controls, environmental services, landscaping, painting, playgrounds and roofing.

Trustees approved the purchase of operations parts, supplies, equipment and contracted services for the 2024-2025 fiscal year to procure necessary parts, supplies and equipment for the maintenance of district facilities. Contracted services will cover the installation of equipment for plumbing, flooring, HVAC, elevators, energy management controls, environmental services, landscaping, painting, playgrounds and roofing. What’s the cost? $3,755,693

$3,755,693 Who’s the vendor? Multiple vendors as listed in documentation

Multiple vendors as listed in documentation Where’s the funding coming from? General fund and TRE

General fund and TRE What was the vote? Unanimous

Athletics supplies and services

What is it? Trustees approved the purchase of uniforms, supplies, equipment and contracted services for athletics.

Trustees approved the purchase of uniforms, supplies, equipment and contracted services for athletics. What’s the cost? $3,164,986

$3,164,986 Who’s the vendor? BSN Sports, Carey’s Sporting Goods, Dollamur, Game Time Transportation, Promaxima, Riddell Sports, The Soccer Corner.

BSN Sports, Carey’s Sporting Goods, Dollamur, Game Time Transportation, Promaxima, Riddell Sports, The Soccer Corner. Where’s the funding coming from? General fund and TRE

General fund and TRE What was the vote? Unanimous

LED lighting conversion for high schools

What is it? Trustees approved the upgrade of existing non-LED lighting fixtures to LED in 14 high schools and three auxiliary buildings. The project scope includes both exterior and interior lighting, covering areas such as gyms and auditoriums.

Trustees approved the upgrade of existing non-LED lighting fixtures to LED in 14 high schools and three auxiliary buildings. The project scope includes both exterior and interior lighting, covering areas such as gyms and auditoriums. What’s the cost? $2,587,902.94

$2,587,902.94 Who’s the vendor? Aquila Environmental, LLC

Aquila Environmental, LLC Where’s the funding coming from? 2017 bond program

2017 bond program What was the vote? Unanimous

Contract renewal for student support services and case management for the 2024-25 school year

What is it? Trustees approved a contract renewal with two vendors to provide case management and wraparound services to 42 schools, which support increasing student achievement through improved attendance, reduced behavior and discipline referrals, improved core course grades and higher completion rates.

Trustees approved a contract renewal with two vendors to provide case management and wraparound services to 42 schools, which support increasing student achievement through improved attendance, reduced behavior and discipline referrals, improved core course grades and higher completion rates. What’s the cost? $2,229,256

$2,229,256 Who’s the vendor?

Communities In Schools: $1,972,000 Girls Inc.: $257,256

Where’s the funding coming from? Special revenue fund

Special revenue fund What was the vote? Unanimous

Warehouse supplies

What is it? Trustees approved the purchase of warehouse supplies for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

Trustees approved the purchase of warehouse supplies for the 2024-25 fiscal year. What’s the cost? $1,923,900

$1,923,900 Who’s the vendor? 15 different suppliers

15 different suppliers Where’s the funding coming from? General fund

General fund What was the vote? Unanimous

Lawn mowing services

What is it? The board approved a new landscaping contract, aiming to improve the overall aesthetics of each campus. The contract encompasses lawn mowing, edging and trimming on an as-needed basis for up to 49 weeks per year.

The board approved a new landscaping contract, aiming to improve the overall aesthetics of each campus. The contract encompasses lawn mowing, edging and trimming on an as-needed basis for up to 49 weeks per year. What’s the cost? $1,800,018.43

$1,800,018.43 Who’s the vendor? BrightView Landscape Services, Inc., Landscapes of Fort Worth, LLC, Sports Field Solutions and Yellowstone Landscape – Central

BrightView Landscape Services, Inc., Landscapes of Fort Worth, LLC, Sports Field Solutions and Yellowstone Landscape – Central Where’s the funding coming from? General fund

General fund What was the vote? Unanimous

2024-25 budget for the Leadership Academy Network and Texas Wesleyan University management team

What is it? Trustees approved the 2024-25 budget for the Leadership Academy Network managed by Texas Wesleyan University, which covers items and expenses for the network to manage its five leadership academies.

Trustees approved the 2024-25 budget for the Leadership Academy Network managed by Texas Wesleyan University, which covers items and expenses for the network to manage its five leadership academies. What’s the cost? $1,397,575

$1,397,575 Who’s the vendor? Texas Wesleyan University

Texas Wesleyan University Where’s the funding coming from? General fund

General fund What was the vote? 6-2, with trustees Kevin Lynch and Michael Ryan against.

Full-service after school providers authorized for the 2024-25 school year

What is it? Trustees approved the district to enter requisitions and generate purchase orders for the provision of full-service providers for the 2024-2025 school year. This program is a collaborative effort between FWISD and the City of Fort Worth, funded by the Crime Control Prevention District. It aims to provide after-school programs managed by school staff or Community Based Organizations at various sites.

Trustees approved the district to enter requisitions and generate purchase orders for the provision of full-service providers for the 2024-2025 school year. This program is a collaborative effort between FWISD and the City of Fort Worth, funded by the Crime Control Prevention District. It aims to provide after-school programs managed by school staff or Community Based Organizations at various sites. What’s the cost? $1,191,983

$1,191,983 Who’s the vendor? Camp Fire, city of Fort Worth, YMCA and Clayton Youth

Camp Fire, city of Fort Worth, YMCA and Clayton Youth Where’s the funding coming from? General fund

General fund What was the vote? 7-0, with trustee Tobi Jackson abstaining.

Fleet parts and services purchase

What is it? Trustees approved the purchase of parts, supplies, and services for district vehicles.

Trustees approved the purchase of parts, supplies, and services for district vehicles. What’s the cost? $1,241,695

$1,241,695 Who’s the vendor? Multiple, including Advance Auto Parts and Aerowave Technologies

Multiple, including Advance Auto Parts and Aerowave Technologies Where’s the funding coming from? General fund

General fund What was the vote? Unanimous

Professional consulting services

What is it? Trustees approved the district to begin negotiations with professional consulting services aimed at supporting instructional excellence and leadership within the district. The district has identified a need for a unified process to utilize data to inform teaching practices and shift the focus from “what was taught” to “what is learned” by students.

Trustees approved the district to begin negotiations with professional consulting services aimed at supporting instructional excellence and leadership within the district. The district has identified a need for a unified process to utilize data to inform teaching practices and shift the focus from “what was taught” to “what is learned” by students. What’s the cost? $1,000,000

$1,000,000 Who’s the vendor? Big Rock Educational Services, LLC and Relay Graduate School of Education

Big Rock Educational Services, LLC and Relay Graduate School of Education Where’s the funding coming from? Special revenue fund

Special revenue fund What was the vote? 7-0, with trustee Tobi Jackson abstaining.

HVAC air filter replacement service

What is it? Fort Worth ISD purchased heating, ventilation and air conditioning air filter replacement services.

Fort Worth ISD purchased heating, ventilation and air conditioning air filter replacement services. What’s the cost? Not to exceed $968,360

Not to exceed $968,360 Who’s the provider? Tex Air Filters

Tex Air Filters Where’s the funding coming from? General fund

General fund What was the vote? Unanimous; the item was on consent agenda.

Gas line testing services and repairs for FWISD campuses

What is it? The board approved the outsourcing of annual gas line testing services and necessary repairs to ensure compliance with Texas Railroad Commission regulations.

The board approved the outsourcing of annual gas line testing services and necessary repairs to ensure compliance with Texas Railroad Commission regulations. What’s the cost? Not to exceed $680,000

Not to exceed $680,000 Who’s the provider? JBC Commercial Plumbing, LLC

JBC Commercial Plumbing, LLC Where’s the funding coming from? General fund

General fund What was the vote? Unanimous; the item was on consent agenda.

Telephone lines

What is it? Trustees renewed its provider contract for plain old telephone service and plexar lines, which are essential for 911 calls, elevator emergency calls and fire alarm systems.

Trustees renewed its provider contract for plain old telephone service and plexar lines, which are essential for 911 calls, elevator emergency calls and fire alarm systems. What’s the cost? $622,116.00 – not to exceed

$622,116.00 – not to exceed Who’s the provider? AT&T

AT&T Where’s the funding coming from? General fund

General fund What was the vote? Unanimous; the item was on consent agenda.

Microsoft Enrollment for Education Solutions program

What is it? The board renewed the Microsoft Enrollment for Education Solutions program. This program offers cost-effective licensing for Microsoft Windows and Office software, including upgrades and additional product additions.

The board renewed the Microsoft Enrollment for Education Solutions program. This program offers cost-effective licensing for Microsoft Windows and Office software, including upgrades and additional product additions. What’s the cost? $618,310.51

$618,310.51 Who’s the provider? CDW-G

CDW-G Where’s the funding coming from? General fund

General fund What was the vote? Unanimous; the item was on consent agenda.

Renewal of technical assistance contract for Metro Opportunity High School

What is it? Trustees approved the renewal of a technical assistance contract with Big Thought, LLC for Metro Opportunity High School. This contract supports the school’s alternative education program, which integrates social-emotional learning and trauma-informed methodologies.

Trustees approved the renewal of a technical assistance contract with Big Thought, LLC for Metro Opportunity High School. This contract supports the school’s alternative education program, which integrates social-emotional learning and trauma-informed methodologies. What’s the cost? $475,000

$475,000 Who’s the vendor? Big Thought, LLC

Big Thought, LLC Where’s the funding coming from? General fund

General fund What was the vote? 7-0, with Tobi Jackson abstaining.

State adopted mathematics instructional materials

What is it? Trustees approved the purchase of state adopted mathematics instructional materials for grades 7-12, covering physical textbooks and digital licenses. This action will extend access to essential educational resources currently in adoption until new state standards are introduced.

Trustees approved the purchase of state adopted mathematics instructional materials for grades 7-12, covering physical textbooks and digital licenses. This action will extend access to essential educational resources currently in adoption until new state standards are introduced. What’s the cost? $459,558.20

$459,558.20 Who are the vendors/providers? Cosenza & Associates: $5,400 | College Board: $172,727 | HMH: $141,550 | McGraw Hill: $79,540 | SAVVAS: $60,340

Cosenza & Associates: $5,400 | College Board: $172,727 | HMH: $141,550 | McGraw Hill: $79,540 | SAVVAS: $60,340 Where’s the funding coming from? Federal pandemic relief funds

Federal pandemic relief funds What was the vote? Unanimous; the item was on consent agenda.

Multi-tiered system of supports online documentation platform

What is it? The board renewed an existing contract for a multi-tiered system of supports online documentation platform for the 2024-25 school year. This platform integrates academic and behavioral support with data collection, documentation and family communication, monitoring and enhancing evidence-based learning interventions to help students meet grade-level standards.

The board renewed an existing contract for a multi-tiered system of supports online documentation platform for the 2024-25 school year. This platform integrates academic and behavioral support with data collection, documentation and family communication, monitoring and enhancing evidence-based learning interventions to help students meet grade-level standards. What’s the cost? $420,021.00 annually

$420,021.00 annually Who’s the provider? Branching Minds, Inc.

Branching Minds, Inc. Where’s the funding coming from? General fund

General fund What was the vote? Unanimous; the item was on consent agenda.

Wireless cellular voice, data and hotspot services for the 2024-2025 school year

What is it? Trustees approved the procurement of wireless cellular voice data and hotspot services and equipment for administrative users across the district.

Trustees approved the procurement of wireless cellular voice data and hotspot services and equipment for administrative users across the district. What’s the cost? Not to exceed $400,000

Not to exceed $400,000 Who’s the provider? T-Mobile USA, Inc.

T-Mobile USA, Inc. Where’s the funding coming from? General fund

General fund What was the vote? Unanimous; the item was on consent agenda.

Annual maintenance and support services for the Student Information System

What is it? Trustees approved the annual renewal of maintenance and support services for its Student Information System, which captures and manages student data such as attendance, grades, discipline and other metrics.

Trustees approved the annual renewal of maintenance and support services for its Student Information System, which captures and manages student data such as attendance, grades, discipline and other metrics. What’s the cost? $322,036.27

$322,036.27 Who’s the provider? Focus School Software

Focus School Software Where’s the funding coming from? General fund

General fund What was the vote? Unanimous; the item was on consent agenda.

3-Year subscription for digital teaching and assessment software

What is it? Trustees approved a three-year district-wide subscription for Quizizz Inc., a digital teaching and assessment platform.

Trustees approved a three-year district-wide subscription for Quizizz Inc., a digital teaching and assessment platform. What’s the cost? $315,000, invoiced annually at $105,000.

$315,000, invoiced annually at $105,000. Who’s the vendor? Quizizz Inc.

Quizizz Inc. Where’s the funding coming from? General fund

General fund What was the vote? Unanimous; the item was on consent agenda.

Fire alarm system replacement at Sagamore Hill and Worth Heights Elementary Schools

What is it? Trustees approved the replacement of non-functional fire alarm systems at Sagamore Hill Elementary and Worth Heights Elementary.

Trustees approved the replacement of non-functional fire alarm systems at Sagamore Hill Elementary and Worth Heights Elementary. What’s the cost? $297,746.94

$297,746.94 Who’s the provider? Texas Fire & Sound

Texas Fire & Sound Where’s the funding coming from? General fund

General fund What was the vote? Unanimous; the item was on consent agenda.

Sign language interpreting services for deaf and hard of hearing students

What is it? Trustees renewed sign language interpreting services for deaf and hard of hearing students as required by their individualized education plans and in compliance with the American Disabilities Act.

Trustees renewed sign language interpreting services for deaf and hard of hearing students as required by their individualized education plans and in compliance with the American Disabilities Act. What’s the cost? $265,000 (annual expense)

$265,000 (annual expense) Who are the providers? Multiple

Multiple Where’s the funding coming from? Special revenue fund

Special revenue fund What was the vote? Unanimous; the item was on consent agenda.

Easy IEP data management system

What is it? Trustees renewed its contract with Public Consulting Group, Inc. for the Easy IEP data management system. This system supports the management of Individualized Education Plans (IEPs) and Full and Individual Evaluations (FIEs) for students in dyslexia, 504 and Special Education programs, ensuring compliance with legal requirements.

Trustees renewed its contract with Public Consulting Group, Inc. for the Easy IEP data management system. This system supports the management of Individualized Education Plans (IEPs) and Full and Individual Evaluations (FIEs) for students in dyslexia, 504 and Special Education programs, ensuring compliance with legal requirements. What’s the cost? $240,262

$240,262 Who’s the provider ? Public Consulting Group, Inc. (PCG)

? Public Consulting Group, Inc. (PCG) Where’s the funding coming from? General fund

General fund What was the vote? Unanimous; the item was on consent agenda.

Behavioral health services contract

What is it? Trustees authorized negotiations and entered into contracts with various behavioral health providers to support the Family Resource Centers and the Family Action Center within Fort Worth ISD. These centers provide behavioral health services to children across the district, particularly targeting indigent, uninsured or low-income students and families.

Trustees authorized negotiations and entered into contracts with various behavioral health providers to support the Family Resource Centers and the Family Action Center within Fort Worth ISD. These centers provide behavioral health services to children across the district, particularly targeting indigent, uninsured or low-income students and families. What’s the cost? $225,000 for initial contracts

$225,000 for initial contracts Who are the vendors? Multiple

Multiple Where’s the funding coming from? $75,000 from the general fund and $150,000 from a grant fund.

$75,000 from the general fund and $150,000 from a grant fund. What was the vote? Unanimous

Heating and air conditioning rentals

What is it? Trustees ratified payments for rented HVAC equipment due to catastrophic system failures across the district during the record-high temperatures of summer and fall 2023.

Trustees ratified payments for rented HVAC equipment due to catastrophic system failures across the district during the record-high temperatures of summer and fall 2023. What’s the cost? $188,950

$188,950 Who’s the provider? Texas Air Systems, LLC dba HVAC RNTL

Texas Air Systems, LLC dba HVAC RNTL Where’s the funding coming from? General fund

General fund What was the vote? Unanimous; the item was on consent agenda.

Identity management and single sign-on portal

What is it? The board renewed its identity management and single sign-on portal contract. This system provides access to most district applications, enhancing the district’s ability to manage multiple applications. The portal also facilitates the rostering of educational applications and the secure transmission of files to vendors.

The board renewed its identity management and single sign-on portal contract. This system provides access to most district applications, enhancing the district’s ability to manage multiple applications. The portal also facilitates the rostering of educational applications and the secure transmission of files to vendors. What’s the cost? $185,561.90

$185,561.90 Who’s the provider? ClassLink

ClassLink Where’s the funding coming from? General fund

General fund What was the vote? Unanimous; the item was on consent agenda.

New early childhood special education classroom furniture

What is it? Trustees approved the purchase of new classroom furniture for early childhood special education classrooms. This furniture will support new classrooms opening in fall 2024, necessitated by a significant increase in the number of young students requiring special education services.

Trustees approved the purchase of new classroom furniture for early childhood special education classrooms. This furniture will support new classrooms opening in fall 2024, necessitated by a significant increase in the number of young students requiring special education services. What’s the cost? $179,782.58

$179,782.58 Who’s the provider? Lakeshore Learning Materials

Lakeshore Learning Materials Where’s the funding coming from? General fund

General fund What was the vote? Unanimous; the item was on consent agenda.

Rental for custodial supplies

What is it? The board approved renting custodial supplies for the fiscal year 2024-2025. This service, provided by Aramark Uniform Services, includes the regular provision of dust mops, collection of soiled ones and supply of sanitized products essential for maintaining clean floors across all district schools and facilities.

The board approved renting custodial supplies for the fiscal year 2024-2025. This service, provided by Aramark Uniform Services, includes the regular provision of dust mops, collection of soiled ones and supply of sanitized products essential for maintaining clean floors across all district schools and facilities. What’s the cost? Not to exceed $160,160

Not to exceed $160,160 Who’s the provider? Aramark Uniform Services

Aramark Uniform Services Where’s the funding coming from? General fund

General fund What was the vote? Unanimous; the item was on consent agenda.

Disaster recovery managed services

What is it? Trustees renewed its disaster recovery managed services that ensure that the district’s systems and essential data are securely backed up to Microsoft Azure, providing rapid recovery capabilities in the event of a disaster, ransomware attack or other disruptions. The contract covers the period from Oct. 1, 2023, to Sept. 30, 2024.

Trustees renewed its disaster recovery managed services that ensure that the district’s systems and essential data are securely backed up to Microsoft Azure, providing rapid recovery capabilities in the event of a disaster, ransomware attack or other disruptions. The contract covers the period from Oct. 1, 2023, to Sept. 30, 2024. What’s the cost? $158,700

$158,700 Who’s the provider? CloudUnity

CloudUnity Where’s the funding coming from? General funds

General funds What was the vote? Unanimous; the item was on consent agenda.

Communications management and long distance services

What is it? Trustees renewed its unified communications session management and long distance services for the 2024-2025 school year. This renewal includes trunk lines, which handle inbound, outbound and long-distance telephone services across the district.

Trustees renewed its unified communications session management and long distance services for the 2024-2025 school year. This renewal includes trunk lines, which handle inbound, outbound and long-distance telephone services across the district. What’s the cost? $155,000 – not to exceed

$155,000 – not to exceed Who’s the provider? TPX Communications

TPX Communications Where’s the funding coming from? General fund

General fund What was the vote? Unanimous; the item was on consent agenda.

Contract between FWISD and YMCA of Metropolitan Fort Worth

What is it? Trustees approved the renewal of a memorandum of understanding with the YMCA of Metropolitan Fort Worth. This agreement facilitates an average daily attendance pass-through arrangement to support Pre-K education through the employment of certified Pre-K teachers and the use of FWISD’s curriculum and materials.

Trustees approved the renewal of a memorandum of understanding with the YMCA of Metropolitan Fort Worth. This agreement facilitates an average daily attendance pass-through arrangement to support Pre-K education through the employment of certified Pre-K teachers and the use of FWISD’s curriculum and materials. What’s the cost? Not to exceed $140,000 annually.

Not to exceed $140,000 annually. Who’s the provider? YMCA of Metropolitan Fort Worth

YMCA of Metropolitan Fort Worth Where’s the funding coming from? General funds

General funds What was the vote? Unanimous; the item was on consent agenda.

Cell service contract for GPS on district buses and vehicles

What is it? The board renewed the cell service contract necessary for operating global positioning systems (GPS) on all district buses and vehicles.

The board renewed the cell service contract necessary for operating global positioning systems (GPS) on all district buses and vehicles. What’s the cost? $138,509.88

$138,509.88 Where’s the funding coming from? General fund

General fund What was the vote? Unanimous; the item was on consent agenda.

AP Science instructional materials

What is it? The board approved the purchase of instructional materials for Advanced Placement science courses.

The board approved the purchase of instructional materials for Advanced Placement science courses. What’s the cost? $136,652

$136,652 Who are the vendors/providers? SAVVAS: $28,500 | CENGAGE: $43,175 | McGraw Hill: $64,977

SAVVAS: $28,500 | CENGAGE: $43,175 | McGraw Hill: $64,977 Where’s the funding coming from? General fund

General fund What was the vote? Unanimous; the item was on consent agenda.

Software maintenance services for Child Nutrition Services Department

What is it? Trustees renewed software maintenance services with Heartland Payment Systems, LLC, dba Heartland School Solutions, which covers the annual maintenance for software used in point of sale, ordering and inventory management for the Child Nutrition Services Department.

Trustees renewed software maintenance services with Heartland Payment Systems, LLC, dba Heartland School Solutions, which covers the annual maintenance for software used in point of sale, ordering and inventory management for the Child Nutrition Services Department. What’s the cost? $128,165

$128,165 Who’s the provider? Heartland Payment Systems, LLC dba Heartland School Solutions

Heartland Payment Systems, LLC dba Heartland School Solutions Where’s the funding coming from? Special revenue fund

Special revenue fund What was the vote? Unanimous; the item was on consent agenda.

Mentorship and programming for FWISD girls

What is it? The board approved a contract with Girls Inc. of Tarrant County to provide a mentorship and programming initiative aimed at enhancing social skills, mental health support and college and career readiness for girls within the district.

The board approved a contract with Girls Inc. of Tarrant County to provide a mentorship and programming initiative aimed at enhancing social skills, mental health support and college and career readiness for girls within the district. What’s the cost? $105,000

$105,000 Who’s the provider? Girls Inc. of Tarrant County

Girls Inc. of Tarrant County Where’s the funding coming from? General fund

General fund What was the vote? 7-1, with trustee Kevin Lynch against.

State adopted instructional materials for the pre-K program

What is it? Fort Worth ISD approved the purchase of state adopted instructional materials for the pre-K program for the 2024-2025 school year. This includes a variety of resources such as online content, print materials and manipulatives.

Fort Worth ISD approved the purchase of state adopted instructional materials for the pre-K program for the 2024-2025 school year. This includes a variety of resources such as online content, print materials and manipulatives. What’s the cost? $97,687.60

$97,687.60 Who’s the provider? Teaching Strategies

Teaching Strategies Where’s the funding coming from? General fund

General fund What was the vote? Unanimous; the item was on consent agenda.

Texas Success Initiative Assessment 2.0 testing units

What is it? Trustees approved the purchase of testing units for the Texas Success Initiative Assessment 2.0 (TSIA2), which determines college readiness in reading and math for Fort Worth ISD students.

Trustees approved the purchase of testing units for the Texas Success Initiative Assessment 2.0 (TSIA2), which determines college readiness in reading and math for Fort Worth ISD students. What’s the cost? $94,500 for the 2024/2025 school year.

$94,500 for the 2024/2025 school year. Who’s the vendor? College Board

College Board Where’s the funding coming from? Special revenue fund

Special revenue fund What was the vote? Unanimous; the item was on consent agenda.

Emergency environmental services at J.P. Elder Middle School

What is it? The board ratified the emergency purchase of environmental services for the Family Resource Center at J.P. Elder Middle School. This action was necessitated by a water emergency on Jan. 16, 2024, resulting from a ruptured frozen water line, which required immediate water extraction, drying operations and the installation of dehumidifiers, fans, an auxiliary power board and a portable generator to prevent long-term damage to the facility.

The board ratified the emergency purchase of environmental services for the Family Resource Center at J.P. Elder Middle School. This action was necessitated by a water emergency on Jan. 16, 2024, resulting from a ruptured frozen water line, which required immediate water extraction, drying operations and the installation of dehumidifiers, fans, an auxiliary power board and a portable generator to prevent long-term damage to the facility. What’s the cost? $89,987.01

$89,987.01 Who’s the provider? Mooring USA

Mooring USA Where’s the funding coming from? TRE

TRE What was the vote? Unanimous; the item was on consent agenda.

Rental audio and visual equipment and services for high school graduations

What is it? Trustees ratified the rental of audio and visual equipment and services used for the 2023-2024 high school graduation ceremonies at Texas Christian University and Wilkerson-Greines. This includes video, audio and sign language equipment, additional lighting and event draping for Wilkerson-Greines. Services also covered set-up and strike crews, camera operators and audio/visual engineers.

Trustees ratified the rental of audio and visual equipment and services used for the 2023-2024 high school graduation ceremonies at Texas Christian University and Wilkerson-Greines. This includes video, audio and sign language equipment, additional lighting and event draping for Wilkerson-Greines. Services also covered set-up and strike crews, camera operators and audio/visual engineers. What’s the cost? $85,669

$85,669 Who’s the vendor? Athans Audio Visual LLC

Athans Audio Visual LLC Where’s the funding coming from? General fund

General fund What was the vote? Unanimous; the item was on consent agenda.

Heating and air conditioning repairs at Wilkerson Greines Activity Center

What is it? Trustees ratified the completed repairs of the HVAC system at Wilkerson Greines Activity Center.

Trustees ratified the completed repairs of the HVAC system at Wilkerson Greines Activity Center. What’s the cost? $77,322

$77,322 Who’s the provider? McMillan James Equipment Company, LLC

McMillan James Equipment Company, LLC Where’s the funding coming from? TRE

TRE What was the vote? Unanimous; the item was on consent agenda.

Authorization for Fort Worth After School

What is it? Trustees granted authorization to Fort Worth After School to enter requisitions for contracting partial-service providers for the 2024-2025 school year. These services include a range of programs such as fine arts, STEM, academic support and community service, aimed at enhancing after-school offerings at 73 sites.

Trustees granted authorization to Fort Worth After School to enter requisitions for contracting partial-service providers for the 2024-2025 school year. These services include a range of programs such as fine arts, STEM, academic support and community service, aimed at enhancing after-school offerings at 73 sites. What’s the cost? Not to exceed $74,000

Not to exceed $74,000 Who are the vendors/providers? Multiple vendors

Where’s the funding coming from? $40,000 from general fund, $34,000 from 21st Century fund

$40,000 from general fund, $34,000 from 21st Century fund What was the vote? 6-1, with trustee Kevin Lynch against and trustee Tobi Jackson abstaining.

Wi-Fi routers for the school bus Wi-Fi program and backup routers

What is it? Trustees renewed licenses for 34 Wi-Fi routers used in the school bus internet connectivity program and as backup routers district-wide. Renewal ensures that 204 school bus routers from phase one of the bus Wi-Fi program, which facilitate remote learning by providing internet access for students while in transit, remain operational.

Trustees renewed licenses for 34 Wi-Fi routers used in the school bus internet connectivity program and as backup routers district-wide. Renewal ensures that 204 school bus routers from phase one of the bus Wi-Fi program, which facilitate remote learning by providing internet access for students while in transit, remain operational. What’s the cost? $72,139.84

$72,139.84 Who are the vendors/providers? GTS Technology Solutions

GTS Technology Solutions Where’s the funding coming from? General fund

General fund What was the vote? Unanimous; the item was on consent agenda.

One-year renewal for student progress platform for academic management services

What is it? Trustees approved a one-year renewal with Panorama Education DBA Mesa Cloud Inc. for a student progress platform that aids counselors in academic management. This platform facilitates the monitoring of transcripts and schedules, helps identify data errors and automatically flags students who are off-track to graduate or are missing academic opportunities.

Trustees approved a one-year renewal with Panorama Education DBA Mesa Cloud Inc. for a student progress platform that aids counselors in academic management. This platform facilitates the monitoring of transcripts and schedules, helps identify data errors and automatically flags students who are off-track to graduate or are missing academic opportunities. What’s the cost? $66,630

$66,630 Who’s the provider? Panorama Education DBA Mesa Cloud Inc. via Harris County Choice Partners Contract

Panorama Education DBA Mesa Cloud Inc. via Harris County Choice Partners Contract Where’s the funding coming from? General fund

General fund What was the vote? Unanimous; the item was on consent agenda.

Purchase of a school choice module

What is it? Fort Worth ISD approved the purchase of a school choice module that will be integrated with the district’s student information system. This module is designed to streamline the process for families applying for choice programs, transfers, pre-K and two-way dual language programs.

Fort Worth ISD approved the purchase of a school choice module that will be integrated with the district’s student information system. This module is designed to streamline the process for families applying for choice programs, transfers, pre-K and two-way dual language programs. What’s the cost? $57,641.50

$57,641.50 Who’s the vendor? FOCUS School Software

FOCUS School Software Where’s the funding coming from? General fund

General fund What was the vote? Unanimous; the item was on consent agenda.

Child care services between FWISD and Child Care Associates

What is it? Trustees renewed an agreement with Child Care Associates to provide child care services for approximately 30 teen parents enrolled in the district for the 2024-2025 school year, subsidizing costs for teen parents who are not eligible for other assistance.

Trustees renewed an agreement with Child Care Associates to provide child care services for approximately 30 teen parents enrolled in the district for the 2024-2025 school year, subsidizing costs for teen parents who are not eligible for other assistance. What’s the cost? $57,500

$57,500 Who’s the provider? Child Care Associates

Child Care Associates Where’s the funding coming from? General fund

General fund What was the vote? Unanimous; the item was on consent agenda.

Instructional dyslexia training for teachers

What is it? Trustees approved the purchase of a dyslexia instructional training program for teachers to ensure consistent and effective literacy instruction across the district.

Trustees approved the purchase of a dyslexia instructional training program for teachers to ensure consistent and effective literacy instruction across the district. What’s the cost? $56,450

$56,450 Who’s the provider? Neuhaus Education Center

Neuhaus Education Center Where’s the funding coming from? General funds

General funds What was the vote? Unanimous; the item was on consent agenda.

Contract closeout for Diamond Hill-Jarvis High School cafeteria renovations

What is it? The board approved closing-out a contract with SDB Contracting Services after the completion of renovations to the Diamond Hill-Jarvis High School cafeteria.

The board approved closing-out a contract with SDB Contracting Services after the completion of renovations to the Diamond Hill-Jarvis High School cafeteria. What’s the cost? $51,209.58

$51,209.58 Who’s the provider? SDB Contracting Services

SDB Contracting Services Where’s the funding coming from? 2017 bond program

2017 bond program What was the vote? Unanimous; the item was on consent agenda.

Help desk call center software

What is it? Trustees renewed the district’s help desk call center software, which provides advanced customer service support within the district. This renewal will cover the period from January 31, 2024, to January 30, 2025.

Trustees renewed the district’s help desk call center software, which provides advanced customer service support within the district. This renewal will cover the period from January 31, 2024, to January 30, 2025. What’s the cost? $54,244.29

$54,244.29 Who’s the provider? Carahsoft Inc.

Carahsoft Inc. Where’s the funding coming from? General fund

General fund What was the vote? Unanimous; the item was on consent agenda.

Contract between FWISD and Tarrant County Juvenile Justice Alternative Education Program

What is it? Trustees approved a memorandum of understanding with the Tarrant County Juvenile Justice Alternative Education Program for the 2024-2025 school year. This is in response to Chapter 37 of the Texas Education Code, which mandates counties with populations over 125,000 to establish a JJAEP. Fort Worth ISD will pay $129 per day for student attendance.

Trustees approved a memorandum of understanding with the Tarrant County Juvenile Justice Alternative Education Program for the 2024-2025 school year. This is in response to Chapter 37 of the Texas Education Code, which mandates counties with populations over 125,000 to establish a JJAEP. Fort Worth ISD will pay $129 per day for student attendance. What’s the cost? Not to exceed $36,000 annually.

Not to exceed $36,000 annually. Where’s the funding coming from? General fund

General fund What was the vote? Unanimous; the item was on consent agenda.

Professional development in early learning pre-K program

What is it? The board ratified the cost incurred for professional development provided on August 8, 2023, for pre-K teachers and assistants. This training is part of the ongoing educational support tied to the pre-K 3 Curriculum adopted in June 2023, which now enters its third year and requires annual funding for professional development.

The board ratified the cost incurred for professional development provided on August 8, 2023, for pre-K teachers and assistants. This training is part of the ongoing educational support tied to the pre-K 3 Curriculum adopted in June 2023, which now enters its third year and requires annual funding for professional development. What’s the cost? $5,242.50

$5,242.50 Who’s the provider? Teaching Strategies

Teaching Strategies Where’s the funding coming from? General fund

General fund What was the vote? Unanimous; the item was on consent agenda.

Contract between FWISD and Lisa’s Little Angels Learning Center

What is it? The board approved a memorandum of understanding with Lisa’s Little Angels Learning Center. This facilitates an average daily attendance pass-through agreement, ensuring that each participating classroom is staffed with a certified Pre-K teacher.

The board approved a memorandum of understanding with Lisa’s Little Angels Learning Center. This facilitates an average daily attendance pass-through agreement, ensuring that each participating classroom is staffed with a certified Pre-K teacher. What’s the cost? Not to exceed $1,000 monthly

Not to exceed $1,000 monthly Who’s the provider? Lisa’s Little Angels Learning Center

Lisa’s Little Angels Learning Center Where’s the funding coming from? General fund

General fund What was the vote? Unanimous; the item was on consent agenda.

Matthew Sgroi is an education reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at matthew.sgroi@fortworthreport.org or @MatthewSgroi1. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

