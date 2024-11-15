New documentary honors the legacy of a North Dallas freedman town pioneer

A new documentary about a pioneering Black businesswoman and philanthropist in one of Dallas’ historic freedman towns premieres this weekend at the African American Museum.

"Herstory: Life in North Dallas Freedman Town" dives into the life of Katie Johnson Warren, a Black laundress who later became a renowned clairvoyant, and sheds light on Dallas during the Reconstruction era and the impact Warren had on her community.

The 20-minute film, funded by The Summer Lee Foundation, was produced by Warren’s granddaughter, Kathleen Sanders, who wanted to preserve and share her grandmother’s story.

“I think it's a universal story,” Sanders said.

Warren moved to Dallas in 1891 at age 19, settling in the freedman town known today as Uptown. The documentary highlights the challenges of racial segregation in Warren’s neighborhood and showcases how she built a thriving business as a clairvoyant.

“She was aware that freedom and the progress was connected to community, education, service,” Sanders said.

Courtesy / Kathleen Sanders Katie Johnson Warren's house in the area of Dallas now known as Uptown. The house is still standing today.

Featuring interviews with local historians and community leaders, the film explores Warren’s life in Dallas as she became a trusted advisor to both Black and white clients, despite the racial barriers.

“There was a concerted effort to educate in spite of being marginalized,” Sanders said.

Although Sanders never met Warren, she became interested in sharing her grandmother’s story after hearing about her from Sander’s father growing up. It grew her closer to her family and the city knowing there was a shared history of the community coming together. Sanders even lives in the home Warren purchased in 1916 and has preserved it as much as possible.

“This was such an empowered story for me because I was discovering,” Sanders said.

The premiere, hosted by the Dickerson Center for Civic Responsibility, will include commentary from Sanders, along with insights from W. Marvin Dulaney, the deputy director of the African American Museum, historian Donald Payton, and other experts.

The premiere is on Saturday, November 16, at 1 p.m. at the African American Museum in Dallas. The event is free to attend, but guests are encouraged to RSVP.

Zara Amaechi is KERA’s Marjorie Welch Fitts Louis fellow covering race and social justice. Got a tip? Email Zara at zamaechi@kera.org . You can follow her on X @amaechizara .