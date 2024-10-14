Looking for tools to take your artistic practice to the next level? Attend Art Hack

Breaking into the arts world isn’t easy. How do you build a brand? What does it take to make money off your work? Once you do make money what’s the smartest way to invest it to continue to fund your practice? These are all questions artists have to ask themselves, but rarely have access to the information to guide them.

That’s why we are hosting Art Hack on November 2 at the Oak Cliff Assembly. The goal is to connect artists with the resources and information they need to thrive. The free event will also be a great opportunity to meet other local creatives.

Information sessions include:



Pitching 101: How to attract funding

Presented by James Hart, the Director of Social Innovation, Creative, and Arts Entrepreneurship at Southern Methodist University, Meadows School of the Arts. A serial entrepreneur, Hart is the founder and former dean of the first full-time accredited arts entrepreneurship conservatory (Oslo, Norway), and is a co-founder of the Society for Arts Entrepreneurship Education (SAEE). Artistically, he has served as an actor, director, writer and producer.



Business operations through financial literacy

Presented by Shelby Patrice, business owner of an EdTech platform Budget University. In this session you’ll learn how to understand and apply various financial skills to your artistic practice, including personal financial management, budgeting, and investing as an entrepreneur.



How to increase your art sales and master self-promotion

Presented by muralist Andrea Holmes, this session will provide you with practical strategies to promote your art and increase visibility. Whether you’re a seasoned artist or just starting out, you’ll gain actionable insights to turn your passion into a thriving business.



Pin your purpose: The power of personal branding

Presented by Kathy Tran, a Dallas photographer, photojournalist, entrepreneur and content creator with over 17 years of experience in building her personal brand and thriving multimedia company, Kathy Tran Creatives. In this session, she will share her expertise on personal branding, including strategies for using pinned post carousels on Instagram to help clarify your identity for others and clearly show where you stand and who you are.



We will also have a separate space for grant application reviews. Get feedback on grant applications you have been working on or more information on grants that can support your work.



Details

When: Nov 2, 2024 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: Oak Cliff Assembly - 919 Morrell Ave, Dallas, Texas

Cost: FREE

