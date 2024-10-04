Circle Theatre revives Pulitzer finalist ‘Chad Deity,’ set in world of pro wrestling

With its dramatic storylines and physical action, professional wrestling is inherently theatrical. Playwrights have noticed. Dallas’ Prism Movement Theater enjoyed success in 2021 with Lucha Teotl, built around an evening of masked, Mexican-style wrestling. Two years later, Chicago’s Goodman Theatre produced its own version of the show.

One of the most enduring examples of the genre is The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity, Kristoffer Diaz’s Obie Award winner and finalist for the 2010 Pulitzer Prize in Drama. It has been mounted more than a dozen times, including by the Dallas Theater Center in 2012. Fort Worth’s Circle Theatre is now reviving the politically charged play to close its 2024 season.

TayStan Photography From left, Brett Warner, Alex Rocha, Nate Davis and Prem Desai star in Circle Theatre's production of "The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity," Kristoffer Diaz's 2010 play set in the world of professional wrestling.

It concerns wrestling fan Macedonio “Mace” Guerra (Alex Rocha), who has managed to get into the business but only as a journeyman whose role is to lose to the stars. Mace’s fortunes appear to change when he meets a young Indian-American wrestler (Prem Desai). They team up with the approval of wrestling exec Everett K. Olson (Brett Warner), who casts them as terrorists Che Chavez Castro and The Fundamentalist.

In their new personas, they’re headed for a high-profile confrontation with champion Chad Deity (Nate Davis) and with the racial stereotypes that permeate mass media and its narratives about capitalism and the American dream.



Details

Oct. 3-26 at Circle Theatre, 230 W. 4th St., Fort Worth. $37-$40. circletheatre.com.

