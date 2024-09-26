New plan cuts WaterTower Theatre’s budget but could mean new opportunities for art groups

Editor's note: This story is part of an ongoing series for Arts Access examining the health and well-being of our North Texas arts economy.

For almost 30 years, WaterTower Theatre has brought classics like Mary Poppins and Jesus Christ Superstar to the Addison Theatre Centre’s stage.

Now, the theater company will be putting those productions on with a smaller budget from the city of Addison.

Addison is adopting a plan that will cut funding to the theater by 9% in the coming year. However, the plan also includes more opportunities for other arts and culture organizations.

Mary Rosenbleeth, director of marketing and tourism for the city of Addison, said it’s part of a larger effort to make the center a local attraction. In January, the city hired the consulting firm Odyssey Associates to do a study and produce a plan for the theater. The firm presented the study’s findings to the City Council and theater staff members in May.

“Our vision is to revitalize the Addison Theatre Centre as a dynamic cultural hub that attracts diverse audiences and serves as a destination in its own right,” Rosenbleeth wrote in an email.

While the city of Addison views it as a step toward growth, for North Texas theater fans it feels like another hit to the local theater landscape. Local theaters have struggled to bring back audiences amid COVID setbacks and the rise of virtual entertainment. From 2021 to 2022, WaterTower saw a 34% drop in city funding that has fluctuated slightly over the last two years.

WaterTower’s Facebook post about layoffs led to dozens of comments from community members expressing their frustration and an outpouring of support for former associate producer Elizabeth Kensek, who was laid off.

Stage West executive producer Dana Schultes also commented on the post in support of Kensek.

“If I had any openings on my staff, she'd be hired immediately. Whoever does snap her up will be very, very lucky. She's outstanding. There are very few people I've met with her expertise,” Schultes commented.

Shane Peterman, producing artistic director with WaterTower Theatre, said he understands the public’s frustration.

“We hear you. WaterTower Theatre has meant so much to this community for 30 years, and we will continue to do our best,” he said.

Rosenbleeth said WaterTower will remain an important part of the center’s plan. Still, space and funding will be allocated to other theater groups, dance, art and touring shows.

A Sept. 3 presentation to the Addison City Council includes a goal for programming to be divided in thirds between WaterTower Theatre, town-curated performances and additional renters and resident companies. The plan outlines this as a strategy to increase the number of “lit nights” at the center from 72 in 2023 to a goal of 150 in 2028.

While the city has cut funding to the theater, Rosenbleeth said it has more than doubled its funding into lit nights since 2019.

“The Town plans to take a more active role in bringing additional performances to the community so the Council also approved a full-time theater manager position in the budget. As we expand our arts programming, we're excited to create a vibrant shared space that benefits both the community and local businesses,” Rosenbleeth said in an email.

The new programming structure parallels other regional art hubs like the Coppell Arts Center , which is also a city-owned and managed facility. The Coppell Arts Center has six resident art groups, including Theatre Coppell.

Peterman said the theater will continue to focus on funding its artists. The theater operates with a full-time staff of three and rotating part-time staff, according to the producing artistic director. Front of house roles have been cut by about 60% and administrative staff has been cut by roughly 30%. He said those cuts made it possible to keep the budget for those who are contributing artistically.

“My goal is to try to keep and put as much money onto the stage and back into the community as possible in terms of our programming that can employ artists and designers and musicians and folks that it takes to put on these shows,” he said.

Peterman said staffing cuts and decisions were carefully made with WaterTower’s board of directors.

“It's a very painful decision that any company has to make, but one that was done out of necessity for survival,” he said.

For the upcoming year, the city of Addison is providing $340,000 in cash to WaterTower and about $20,000 in free rent for use of facilities at the Addison Theatre Centre. In 2020, the city funded the theater with $437,900.

“We are grateful for the continued support however wish it were as much as years past,” Peterman wrote in an email. “This also does not consider additional and unbudgeted costs for our office, box office and other areas/assets to relocate.”

In the last few years, North Texas’ local theater scene has faced financial woes leading some local theaters such as Cry Havoc and Artisan Center Theater to shutter.

Peterman is used to making things happen with less. Before he was brought on staff in 2020, he said WaterTower was financially strained. Tax documents show the theater had a negative net income in 2019.

Right now, he’s taking it one day at a time.

“What I can say is that WaterTower has been here for 30 years and it plans on being here for another 30,” he said.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.

