Daron Beck of Fort Worth’s Pinkish Black has died. He was 48.

Daron Beck, vocalist and keyboardist of experimental sci-fi synth-doom duo Pinkish Black, has died.

The band’s label Relapse Records announced the news in an Instagram post on Aug. 23. The post revealed Beck died from an illness.

“Daron was a kind, tremendously funny, and gentle soul that made some of the most creative and compelling music ever released on Relapse Records,” according to the Instagram post.

Beck was an admired Fort Worth musician who formed the experimental rock trio The Great Tyrant in 2005 with drummer Jon Teague and bassist Tommy Atkins. After Atkins’ death in 2010, Beck and Teague continued as a duo, making music that blended gothic rock, avant-metal and vaporwave under the name Pinkish Black. Beck was also a member of the collective Zombi & Friends.

In 2012, Pinkish Black released its self-titled album under Handmade Birds Records. Pitchfork described the tracks as “thick, powerful thuds, with rubber band-like distorted bass from a keyboard growling between dynamic drums, teasing synthesizer lines, and vocals that push between operatic majesty and guttural infamy.”

Pinkish Black released two more albums including Concept Unification, which explores Beck’s anxiety. The album was inspired by the time when his favorite entertainment restaurant was rebranded when he was a child. In the mid-’80s, Showbiz Pizza rebranded to Chuck E. Cheese. Beck told the Dallas Observer that seeing Showbiz Pizza’s Rock-afire Explosion animatronics band have new skins was like watching his childhood be ripped apart.

A year later, Pinkish Black joined Dallas’ Yells at Eels for the joint album Vanishing Light in the Tunnel of Dreams.

In August 2018, Beck told Fort Worth Weekly he had suffered two heart attacks that month. He was 42 at the time. He said heart problems run in his family and that his father had his first attack at 44.

He said after his heart attack he had gotten a Planet Fitness membership, cut alcohol and planned to clean his diet.

He was 48 at the time of his death.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

