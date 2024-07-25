A new concert series in North Texas aims to support live music and independent venues

A local law firm and an event production company are launching a concert series.

Shane Mullen and Joe Morrison, two attorneys at Mullen & Mullen Law Firm, are leading a new project with Spune Productions called the Mullen & Mullen Music Project. Spune Productions is a family-owned production company, which is responsible for booking concerts at select venues across North Texas. Based on their mutual love for local music, the law firm and Spune created the project to support local acts and venues strained by the pandemic.

“COVID was very difficult for most businesses, but especially the concert industry,” Matthew Harbor, co-owner of Spune Productions, said. “I think there was an initial wave of support on both the local and national level to help independent promoters, small businesses and venue owners, but that really kind of ran out and we started to see a lot of shutters at the end of last year, especially in some of our local cities.”

The Mullen & Mullen Music Project’s goal is to foster an independent music community by bringing more talent to local venues. In August, the project will roll out the first part of their initiative: a new concert series that will showcase touring and local acts at small independent venues. The project will host 12 concerts across North Texas venues, including Club Dada in Deep Ellum, Tulips FTW in Fort Worth and Ferris Wheelers Live in Dallas.

The project comes after the closure of a handful of small North Texas music venues within weeks. In November of last year, Thunderbird Station in Deep Ellum and Downtown Cowtown at the Isis in Fort Worth, two venues that booked live entertainment, closed their doors. The next month, Twilite Lounge and Lola’s, a saloon that operated for 16 years, in Fort Worth announced it had closed. Twilite Lounge co-owner Danny Balis told The Dallas Morning News that the decision to close the club after six years was difficult, but it was clear they weren’t financially stable to keep it running. Over in McKinney, Hank’s Texas Grill also closed in December.

“When we were young, I bet that some of our best, favorite memories were going to small-venue concerts with our friends,” Mullen said. “To see that close down and narrow down, it's just not OK.”

Morrison said independent venues are launching pads for artists. North Texas artists Leon Bridges and Marc Rebillet started their careers playing at smaller venues and now perform on big stages all over the country.

“We've got a lot of music history, and we've seen a lot of people in small venues that are things we'll never forget,” Corey Pond, general manager of Spune, said.

Aside from the concert series, the partnership has also led to extensive venue upgrades. Ferris Wheelers upgraded new suites and its stage and renovated its Ferris wheel to light up and sync with performances. Club Dada has a new outdoor patio stage and large murals by local artists. At Tulips FTW, a new $25,000 video system was installed for live streaming concerts and recording videos.

“There's going to be a lot of things that will come from that,” Pond said. “In small ways and in some ways maybe bigger, it will really help people get their careers started.”

The first Mullen & Mullen Music Project show will take place at Club Dada on Aug. 6 with headlining band Lucera. On Aug. 30, The Quaker City Night Hawks, who started their careers at Lola’s, will return to Tulips FTW after a touring hiatus.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.