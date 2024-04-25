A music event in Dallas’ West End aims to educate the dangers of fentanyl poisoning

A new event is bringing musicians together to raise awareness of the dangers of fentanyl poisoning.

Over 20 bands and DJs will perform at Band Crawl Against Fentanyl from 2 to 7 p.m. on April 27 in Dallas’ West End Historic District. The three nonprofit organizations hosting Band Crawl Against Fentanyl include Livegy, Texas Against Fentanyl DFW and Foundation 45.

The event aims “to empower attendees of all ages to make informed decisions and foster a sense of unity in our community. Through this unique blend of entertainment and education, we strive to inspire positive change, ultimately saving lives and building a brighter, safer future for all.”

Buffett Beach, Cameron Taylor, Jackson Scribner and Corina Grove are just a few of the musical acts that are scheduled to perform. These artists will perform at one of the five venues within a two-block radius in the West End. Attendees can catch music every hour at 3Eleven Kitchen and Cocktails, Jack Ruby’s Saloon & Grill, Oasis, Wild Bill’s Western Store and RJ Mexican Cuisine.

Bob Baldwin is the lead singer of Buffett Beach, a tribute band to Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band. About 14 months ago, Baldwin’s friend, Ryan Vaughn, lost his daughter Sienna to an accidental fentanyl overdose, which Baldwin said shocked and devastated everyone. Vaughn asked the band to perform at Band Crawl Against Fentanyl.

“I hope this event will continue the great work Ryan and his family has done the last 14 months to educate everyone about the dangerous epidemic we are facing in this country.”

Band Crawl Against Fentanyl will also have other activities for attendees to learn more about fentanyl. A memorial garden will have a photo gallery of those who died of fentanyl poisoning or overdose. Free naloxone (narcan) products will be available with training on how to use it. Plus, the event's hosts, Dallas Police and Fire-Rescue and local government officials will be giving presentations, and more.

The family-friendly event is open to all ages. Tickets are available here.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

