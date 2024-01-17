18-year-old charged with murder after police say he sold fentanyl to teen who died

Denton Record-Chronicle Zakkary McReynolds

Zakkary McReynolds, 18, was arrested on murder charges Tuesday in connection with the death of a 17-year-old after McReynolds sold him fentanyl, according to a Denton Police Department news release.

The incident occurred Sept. 25, when officers were dispatched to an overdose call in the 7500 block of Barrymore Road.

The unconscious victim, identified as 17-year-old Ryan Erwin, was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

During the investigation, police detectives said, they discovered evidence that McReynolds sold fentanyl to Erwin on the morning of his death.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Erwin’s cause of death as combined fentanyl and diphenhydramine toxicity.

The Denton Police Department, Denton County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force arrested McReynolds on a murder warrant Tuesday in the 700 block of Campbell Lane.

McReynolds is being held at the Denton City Jail, with bail not yet set.

The release says this is the third fentanyl murder arrest in Denton since a new state law, effective Sept. 1, created a criminal offense of murder for supplying fentanyl that results in death.