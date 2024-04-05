North Texas artists are struggling to find funding. Arts Access Funding Fair seeks to help

Have you ever tried to fill out a grant application and didn’t even know where to start? Or are you a visual artist wondering what it takes to get represented by a gallery? Or maybe art is a fun hobby and you’re wondering how you can make a little extra cash from it. Whatever your motive, our Funding Fair will give you the tools you need.

The Arts Access team has met with artists and creatives one-on-one, hosted community listening sessions and tabled at events in an effort to understand what people want to see in our coverage. And no matter who we’ve talked to it seems the conversation always leads to one topic: funding.

There’s lots of money and opportunity available in North Texas, but artists have told us they find navigating the funding world is tricky.

That’s why we are hosting a Funding Fair. The goal is to connect artists with the funding resources they need. And if you’re not sure what information you’re looking for, there will be music, dancing, food and games. The event will be a great opportunity to meet other local creatives.

Missy Burton is the director of digital marketing for Msanii Hous. She’ll be at the fair to help visual artists understand the gallery world.

“An event like this serves as a crucial resource for artists seeking to advance their careers and navigate the complexities of the art world,” she said. “Ultimately, events like these play a pivotal role in fostering the growth and development of artists, empowering them to take their creative journeys to new heights.”

Information booths will include:



Navigating the music industry, led by Matt Winn, founder of Independent Recording Arts Society.

Navigating the gallery world, led by Missy Burton.

How to apply for grants, led by The Dallas Public Library and KERA’s Ann Fields.

Sponsorship and alternative funding models, led by Jim Hart, director of social innovation, iCreative and arts entrepreneurship at Southern Methodist University.

Details

When: Apr 27, 2024 from 12-6pm

Where: Creators Don’t Die, 320 Regal Row

Cost: FREE

