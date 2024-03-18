‘I feel very connected to it’: Fort Worth festival honors the Black origins of roots music

At Southside Preservation Hall on Saturday, the melodies of roots, folk and blues music rang out all afternoon during the Fort Worth African American Roots Festival.

Singer-songwriter, harpist and guitarist Lizzie No headlined the event. Other musical acts included the Piedmont Blūz Acoustic Duo Valerie and Benedict Turner and North Texas-based EJ Mathews.

While music played in the ballroom, panels on subjects ranging from the legacy of Black activism in folk music to the popular banjo before World War I were held in the chapel.

Brandi Waller-Pace, who founded and organized the festival, said it’s an opportunity to celebrate the rich Black history behind roots music, which is often overlooked. Roots music is tied to early American music that uses instruments such as the fiddle, banjo, guitar and bass.

“We are centering black culture, history and presence in American roots music,” she said. “We are also creating a space where we can show the diversity within the musical styles, history, background, that Blackness is not a monolith.”

That resonated with audience member Lisa Rawlings, 59, who came all the way from Maryland for the festival. Rawlings said she loves Black folk and banjo music.

“It’s something as an African American woman who learned rather later in life that banjo music came from West African heritage,” she said. “In one way, I just like the music. But, in another way, I feel very connected to it.”

Check out photos from the event:

Desiree Rios / The Dallas Morning News Stephanie Anne Johnson, who has appeared on the TV show "The Voice", performs at the Fort Worth African American Roots Festival.

Desiree Rios / The Dallas Morning News From left to right, Miles Spicer and Yaya Patterson of Spice Cake Blues perform.

Desiree Rios / The Dallas Morning News From left to right, Rachel Reynolds and Tufara Waller-Muhammad dance as E.J. Mathews performs.

Desiree Rios / The Dallas Morning News New Orleans singer-songwriter, lyrical guitarist and composer Joy Clark (second from left) speaks to fans after performing at the festival.

Desiree Rios / The Dallas Morning News From left to right, Dub 24 and E.J. Mathews perform.

Desiree Rios / The Dallas Morning News Cedric Robinson, co-owner of Lil’ Boy Blue BBQ, prepares a food order at the Fort Worth African American Roots Festival.

Desiree Rios / The Dallas Morning News Audience members watch as Joy Clark performs at the Fort Worth African American Roots Festival.

Desiree Rios / The Dallas Morning News Known as the "New Orleans Folk Rock Diva," Lilli Lewis performs at the event.



Desiree Rios / The Dallas Morning News Grammy-nominated musician and songwriter Jontavious Willis performs at the festival.

Desiree Rios / The Dallas Morning News Benedict Turner of the Piedmont Blūz Acoustic Duo, enjoys food catered by Carpenter’s Cafe & Catering.

