‘I feel very connected to it’: Fort Worth festival honors the Black origins of roots music

KERA | By Elizabeth Myong | Arts Access
Published March 18, 2024 at 12:29 PM CDT
Jerron Paxton.
Desiree Rios
/
The Dallas Morning News
Jerron Paxton plays the harmonica during a performance at the Fort Worth African American Roots Festival.

At Southside Preservation Hall on Saturday, the melodies of roots, folk and blues music rang out all afternoon during the Fort Worth African American Roots Festival.

Singer-songwriter, harpist and guitarist Lizzie No headlined the event. Other musical acts included the Piedmont Blūz Acoustic Duo Valerie and Benedict Turner and North Texas-based EJ Mathews.

While music played in the ballroom, panels on subjects ranging from the legacy of Black activism in folk music to the popular banjo before World War I were held in the chapel.

Brandi Waller-Pace, who founded and organized the festival, said it’s an opportunity to celebrate the rich Black history behind roots music, which is often overlooked. Roots music is tied to early American music that uses instruments such as the fiddle, banjo, guitar and bass.

We are centering black culture, history and presence in American roots music,” she said. “We are also creating a space where we can show the diversity within the musical styles, history, background, that Blackness is not a monolith.

That resonated with audience member Lisa Rawlings, 59, who came all the way from Maryland for the festival. Rawlings said she loves Black folk and banjo music.

“It’s something as an African American woman who learned rather later in life that banjo music came from West African heritage,” she said. “In one way, I just like the music. But, in another way, I feel very connected to it.”

Check out photos from the event:

Stephanie Anne Johnson.
Desiree Rios
/
The Dallas Morning News
Stephanie Anne Johnson, who has appeared on the TV show "The Voice", performs at the Fort Worth African American Roots Festival.
Miles Spicer and Yaya Patterson of Spice Cake Blues.
Desiree Rios
/
The Dallas Morning News
From left to right, Miles Spicer and Yaya Patterson of Spice Cake Blues perform.
From left to right, Rachel Reynolds and Tufara Waller-Muhammad dance.
Desiree Rios
/
The Dallas Morning News
From left to right, Rachel Reynolds and Tufara Waller-Muhammad dance as E.J. Mathews performs.
Joy Clark (second from left) speaks to fans.
Desiree Rios
/
The Dallas Morning News
New Orleans singer-songwriter, lyrical guitarist and composer Joy Clark (second from left) speaks to fans after performing at the festival.
From left to right, Dub 24 and E.J. Mathews perform.
Desiree Rios
/
The Dallas Morning News
From left to right, Dub 24 and E.J. Mathews perform.
Cedric Robinson, co-owner of Lil’ Boy Blue BBQ, prepares a food order at the Fort Worth African American Roots Festival.
Desiree Rios
/
The Dallas Morning News
Cedric Robinson, co-owner of Lil’ Boy Blue BBQ, prepares a food order at the Fort Worth African American Roots Festival.
Audience members watch Joy Clark perform.
Desiree Rios
/
The Dallas Morning News
Audience members watch as Joy Clark performs at the Fort Worth African American Roots Festival.
Lilli Lewis performs.
Desiree Rios
/
The Dallas Morning News
Known as the "New Orleans Folk Rock Diva," Lilli Lewis performs at the event.
Jontavious Willis.
Desiree Rios
/
The Dallas Morning News
Grammy-nominated musician and songwriter Jontavious Willis performs at the festival.
Benedict Turner of the Piedmont Blūz Acoustic Duo.
Desiree Rios
/
The Dallas Morning News
Benedict Turner of the Piedmont Blūz Acoustic Duo, enjoys food catered by Carpenter’s Cafe & Catering.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, Communities Foundation of Texas, The University of Texas at Dallas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.
Elizabeth Myong | Arts Access
Elizabeth Myong is KERA’s Arts Collaborative Reporter. She came to KERA from New York, where she worked as a CNBC fellow covering breaking news and politics. Before that, she freelanced as a features reporter for the Houston Chronicle and a modern arts reporter for Houstonia Magazine.
