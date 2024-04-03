DMA show and discussion 'When You See Me: Visibility in Contemporary Art/History'

Who has been erased or forgotten in history? What does it mean to be seen or unseen?

Those are questions that North Texas museums have grappled with in recent years.

The Dallas Museum of Art will continue the conversation in its exhibition “When You See Me: Visibility in Contemporary Art/History.” With a title inspired by Deborah Roberts’ When You See Me, the exhibition draws on the museum’s contemporary art collection and features nearly 60 works by mostly women, artists of color and queer artists, the museum says. Featured artists include Wangari Mathenge, Yowshien Kuo and Nari Ward.

The works, the museum says, will explore the complexities of what it means to be excluded or erased through the themes of invisibility, hypervisibility, the desire to be seen and the right to be private.

Details: April 7, 2024 to April 13, 2025.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Dallas at Texas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.