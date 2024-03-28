Celebrate women in arts and culture with these 8 North Texas events

March is coming to a close, and so is Women’s History Month, a time when we celebrate the contributions women have made throughout American history.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up a collection of weekend events that shine a spotlight on women in arts and culture.

ARTS

WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH SHOW

Where: McKinney Cotton Mill – 610 Elm St., McKinney

When: through March 30

Cost: Free

The gallery at McKinney Cotton Mills is celebrating Women's History Month with an exhibition from Dallas-based artist Lindsay Ekstrom. Her oil paintings feature women such as Stevie Nicks, Queen Elizabeth, Dolly Parton, and more, who are cultural icons, both modern and historic.

SOLDADERAS TO AMAZONAS: ESCARAMUZAS CHARRAS

Where: National Cowgirl & Hall of Fame – 1720 Gendy St., Fort Worth

When: through Dec. 31

Cost: Free with museum admission - Adults (12+): $12 Seniors (65+): $9 Children: $6 Children (0-3)

The Cowgirl Museum's newest exhibition explores the world of the Escaramuza Charra; a female equestrian event in the Mexican charrería or rodeo. The show consists of two galleries. The first includes textiles, adelita-inspired dresses, sombreros boots and matching tack. The second gallery features a series of portraits by award-winning photographer Constance Jaeggi, accompanied by original works from 2023 Texas Poet Laureate Ire’ne Lara Silva, and educator Angelina Sáenz. Their collaboration considers themes of identity, family and gender within the escaramuza community.

SARAH SZE

Where: Nasher Sculpture Center – 2001 Flora St., Dallas

When: through Aug. 18

Cost: Free with museum admission – Adults: $5-$10, Children under 12 free

Artist Sarah Sze's collection of new, site-specific works spans across three gallery spaces at the Nasher. Her installations integrate painting, sculpture, images, sound, and video with the surrounding architecture.

MUSIC

RENAIDDANCE: BEYONCÉ CELEBRATION

Where: Tulips FTW – 112 St. Louis Ave., Fort Worth

When: March 30, 10 p.m.

Cost: $12-$45

Members of the Beehive won't want to miss this dance party. RENAIDDANCE is a celebration of Act I & II of Renaissance. Hear all your favorite songs from Beyoncé including ballroom, country, disco and the techno music that inspired it all.

RUTHIE FOSTER

Where: Plaza Theatre – 521 W. State St., Garland

When: March 29 at 8 p.m.

Cost: $35-$39

Four-time Grammy-nominated singer Ruthie Foster is described by Rolling Stone as "pure magic to watch and hear." Experience her magic in a concert that showcases a variety of American song forms -- from gospel and blues to jazz, folk and soul.

DANCE

Photo: Jordan Fraker/Dancer: Kaylee Skelton / Avant Chamber Ballet

WOMEN’S CHOREOGRAPHY PROJECT

Where: Sammons Center – 3255 PGA Parkway, Frisco

When: March 29 & 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $40-$50

Avant Chamber Ballet presents a program featuring live musical accompaniment and new works by female-identifying choreographers, voices that are often under-represented in the dance world. The evening includes a post-performance reception with an open bar and appetizers with the artists.



THEATER

LIFE DOESN'T FRIGHTEN ME: I AM FEARLESS ROYALTY

Where: Dallas Children’s Theater – 5938 Skillman Street, Dallas

When: Through March 30

Cost: $20-$24

“Shadows on the wall /Noises down the hall / Life doesn’t frighten me at all” begins Maya Angelou’s famous poem and also the inspiration of this original play by multi-disciplinary hip-hop artist Paige Hernandez. Celebrate every child’s unique strength and courage in this upbeat, interactive, musical adventure reminding us all that we are indeed fearless royalty.

POTUS: OR BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE

Where: Stage West – 821 W. Vickery Blvd., Fort Worth

When: Through March 30

Cost: $39-$47

Stage West’s newest production celebrates the women behind the scenes who run the free world. The screwball comedy follows a PR nightmare at the White House that turns into a full-on global crisis. Lucky for the President, seven brilliant women are waiting in the wings to help save the day.

