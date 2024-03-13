Bands pull out of SXSW Festival in protest of U.S. army sponsorship

A growing number of bands are pulling out of the South by Southwest Music Festival in Austin to protest the U.S. Army’s sponsorship of the event.

The UK indie band Lambrini Girls said March 9 on X, “We can’t affiliate ourselves whatsoever with SXSW. Without our solidarity becoming totally inauthentic.”

Other bands pulling out for the same reason include Ireland’s Kneecap and Chalk, and American musician Ella Williams, who goes by Squirrel Flower.

The U.S. has been a key supplier of military aid to Israel after the Hamas-led attack on Oct. 7, when over 1,200 Israelis were killed, most of them civilians. Since Israel declared war on Hamas, more than 30,000 people have been killed in Gaza.

The protests have caught the attention of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. “Bye. Don’t Come Back,” Abbott posted Tuesday on X.

Festival organizers responded to Abbott’s post saying, “SXSW does not agree with Governor Abbott.” However, organizers defended the Army sponsorship, stating it was “part of our commitment to bring forward ideas that shape our world.”

They wrote on X that SXSW “welcomes diverse viewpoints” and “will continue to support human rights for all.”

The annual SXSW festival runs from March 8-16 this year. Over 300,000 attendees typically come to the festival, and more than 1,500 musical acts performed last year.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, Communities Foundation of Texas, The University of Texas at Dallas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.