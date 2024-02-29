Country star Kacey Musgraves announces new 2024 tour with two nights in Dallas

Kacey Musgraves has announced a tour in support of her new album Deeper Well, which is set to release March 15, 2024.

The country singer-songwriter, who grew up in East Texas, will kick off her tour in Europe in April. The Deeper Well tour will continue in North America in September, with her first stop in State College, Penn. She’s scheduled to play two nights at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Nov. 22 and 23.

Supporting acts Lord Huron and Nickel Creek will join her in Dallas.

Musgraves is a seven-time Grammy Award-winning artist and a seven-time Country Music Association Award winner.

