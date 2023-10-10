It's almost Halloween. Get in the spirit with these 11 North Texas performances

The Halloween season is in full swing and that means there's plenty going on-- everything from fall festivals to pumpkin patchesand haunted houses. Autumn also brings a cornucopia of performances to put you in the spirit of the season.

Here are our picks for the best thrills and chills in stage, screen and musical performances in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

DANCE

Le Ballet de Dracula

Where: Lewisville Grand Theater, 100 N. Charles St., Lewisville

When: Friday, Oct. 13, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 14, at 2 and 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $25

This spin on the Bram Stoker horror novel will put you in the Halloween spirit. It’s the classic story of the famous vampire, but told with dancing gypsies, bats, vampire brides and Dracula himself. There are only three performances at the Lewisville Grand Theater, and tickets sell out fast. Purchase your tickets now.lakecitiesballet.org.

Nightmare Before Nutcracker

Where: Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson

When: Wednesday, Oct. 25, through Sunday, Oct. 29

Cost: $45-$75

Set to the music of Tchaikovsky, Vivaldi and Wagner along with Halloween pop hits, this seasonal ballet has many similarities to its holiday counterpart. But instead of a growing Christmas tree and a war with the Mouse King, Nightmare Before Nutcracker features action figures and toy cars doing battle against an army of cats and monsters made of kitchen utensils.eisemanncenter.com.

Avant Chamber Ballet: Dracula

Where: Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St., Dallas

When: Friday, Oct. 27, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 28, at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $31.50-$76.50

The story of Dracula is re-imagined to reflect modern times in this chilling world premiere by Avant Chamber Ballet. The performance is accompanied by Philip Glass' score from the 1931 film classic. avantchamberballet.org.

READINGS

Grimmest Fables: A Spooky Story Hour for the Brave

Where: J. Erik Jonsson Central Library, 1515 Young St., Dallas

When: Tuesday, Oct. 31, at 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

It wouldn't be Halloween without a ghost story or two. Head downtown to the central branch of the Dallas Public Library to share your favorite spooky tale as it was meant to be heard — in the dark. All stories must be emailed to humanities@dallas.gov at least one day ahead of time to be proofread.dallaspubliclibrary.librarymarket.com/grimmestfables

THEATER

The Rocky Horror Show

Where: Kalita Humphreys Theater, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd., Dallas

When: Through Sunday, Oct. 29

Cost: $34-$90

Celebrate the Halloween season with the stage version of the cult film classic. Sweethearts Brad and Janet are stuck at the creepy mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. There, they meet a houseful of strange characters, including Frank-N-Furter's latest creation: a muscleman named Rocky. Just like the original, the kitschy musical includes plenty of props and audience participation. The show has adult themes, adult language and sexual situations. dallastheatercenter.org/shows/the-rocky-horror-show.

Lyric Stage: Little Shop of Horrors

Where: Majestic Theatre, 1925 Elm St., Dallas

When: Thursday, Oct. 26, through Sunday, Oct. 29

Cost: $45-$65 ($38 on Oct. 26)

Lyric Stage brings its campy, not-so-scary production of Little Shop of Horrors to the historic Majestic Theatre just in time for Halloween weekend. The musical is about a meek floral shop worker who raises a strange plant he names Audrey II, after his crush at the shop. Things quickly go awry when Audrey II develops a thirst for human blood and world domination. lyricstage.org.

Cirque du Horror

Where: Cirque du Horror Tent, 126 E. Oak St., Denton

When: Friday, Oct. 27, through Sunday, Oct. 29

Cost: Free-$40

For those taking in Denton's Day of the Dead Festival, be sure to make a stop at Cirque du Horror. The annual Halloween tent show is a blend of musical theater and cabaret featuring seasonal poems, short stories and songs. cirqueduhorror.com.

MUSIC

Heritage Haunt

Where: Allen Heritage Village, 450 St. Mary Drive, Allen

When: Friday, Oct. 13, at 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Celebrate Friday the 13th with a not-so-scary concert presented by the Allen Philharmonic. The family-friendly outdoor concert features many Halloween favorites, including Michael Jackson's Thriller and music from Ghostbusters and Harry Potter. allenphilharmonic.org

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in Concert

Where: Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St., Dallas

When: Friday, Oct. 27, and Saturday, Oct. 28, at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 29, at 3 p.m.

Cost: See website for prices.

Experience the magic of your favorite wizard in a special concert at the Meyerson. The 2004 film Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban will be screened in the concert hall as the Dallas Symphony Orchestra performs John Williams’ iconic score live.dallassymphony.org

Broadway Howl-Oween Review

Where: Isis Theater, 2401 N. Main St., Fort Worth

When: Friday, Oct. 20, and Saturday, Oct. 21, at 8 p.m.

Cost: $12

Celebrate Halloween with a Broadway-style revue. The program features a night full of character interactions, photo ops and music from spooky Broadway favorites like Beetlejuice, Sweeney Todd and The Rocky Horror Show. downtowncowtown.com

MOVIES

It Came From Texas Film Festival

Where: Plaza Theatre, 521 W. State St., Garland

When: Saturday, Oct. 27, and Sunday, Oct. 28

Cost: $7-$60

If you're looking for a good old-fashioned scare, don't miss the inaugural It Came From Texas Film Festival. The two-day event happens at the Plaza Theatre on the newly revamped Garland downtown square and includes B movies made in Texas from the 1950s and '60s along with the cult classic slasher film that changed everything — The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. The festival closes with interactive movie comedy troupe The Mocky Horror Picture Show riffing on Texas’ biggest, baddest monster movie, The Giant Gila Monster. garlandarts.com.

