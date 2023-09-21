Dallas-Fort Worth’s Halloween haunted attractions offer frights and festivities

Pick your poison: Creepy clowns. Chainsaw-wielding maniacs. The zombie apocalypse. Or maybe just the dark. Whatever your phobia, there’s likely a haunted house ready to make you scream. Here are 13 spooky spots to visit this Halloween season in Dallas-Fort Worth and beyond.

* Check attraction websites for specific dates and hours of operation, which frequently change, and for admission prices, which vary by day. “Fast pass” tickets typically let you go to the front of the line. Parking is an additional cost at some locations.

FRIGHT FEST

Zombies and ghouls take over Six Flags Over Texas after dark during Fright Fest, which features haunted attractions, scare zones, roller coaster rides in the dark and spooky surprises. For a tamer experience, families can visit the park during the day for Kids Boo Fest. Guests 12 and younger can wear costumes.

Through Oct. 31 at Six Flags Over Texas, 2201 Road to Six Flags, Arlington. sixflags.com/overtexas/events/fright-fest-2023 .

CREEKSIDE MANOR

This eerie mansion dares you to walk through its gates, past its creepy cemetery and into its narrow, winding halls. A second haunted attraction has opened on the property for 2023: T.W. Bass Insane Asylum.

Sept. 29-Oct. 31 at 2411 Plainview Road, Midlothian. creeksidefright.com .

CUTTING EDGE HAUNTED HOUSE

Located in an abandoned meatpacking plant in Fort Worth’s legendary Hell’s Half Acre district, Cutting Edge was named the No. 1 haunted attraction in the country in USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice 2021 awards. The Cutting Edge scare factor also has won accolades from Fangoria magazine, the Travel Channel and many more. The terrifying 55-minute experience features live actors, special effects and a human maze.

Sept. 30-Nov. 4 at 1701 E. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth. cuttingedgehauntedhouse.com .

DARK HOUR HAUNTED HOUSE

Journey into the unknown as you explore Coven Manor, which comes alive through animatronics, movie-worthy sets and professional actors portraying the 13 witches of the Dark Hour Coven and their evil minions. In 2022, Dark Hour was included in Buzzfeed’s “20 Terrifying Haunts Every Horror Fan Must Visit.”

Sept. 22-Oct. 31 at 701 Taylor Drive, Plano. darkhourhauntedhouse.com .

MOXLEY MANOR HAUNTED HOUSE

The Bedford attraction kicks off its 14th season this year. Tickets include access to three haunted houses — Moxley Manor, Regan’s Revenge and the interactive, circus-themed Big Top Terror.

Sept. 29-Oct. 31 at 510 Harwood Road, Bedford. moxleymanor.com .

HANGMAN’S HOUSE OF HORRORS

Take a 45-minute walk through this haunted attraction, on a former military base that was originally built as a helium plant in the 1910s. In addition to a full tour of the haunted house, tickets include access to two other terrifying attractions — zombie-themed Outbreak and the interactive art exhibit “The Beauty of Horror.” Younger children and those too afraid for the regular scares can visit on Oct. 15 and 22 for Scaredy Cat Nights: The lights will be on; the costumed actors will be there for photos, not fright; and kids will get free Halloween candy while supplies last.

Sept. 29-Nov. 4 at 4400 Blue Mound Road, Fort Worth. hangmans.com .

HATCH AND KRAVEN’S SLAUGHTERPLEX

This hair-raising haunt features a trip through the terrifying Trail of Fear.

Sept. 29-Oct. 31 at 2316 E. FM120, Denison. hatchandkravens.com .

HAUNTED SHADOWS LAKE TRAIL The daunting self-guided journey of over 1 mile takes attendees through the woods and weeds along the shore of Lewisville Lake. The average time it takes for a group to complete the nighttime trail is 40 to 45 minutes. Along the way, hikers will encounter creepy characters, ominous signs and other frights. A PG-rated version of the attraction is offered for groups with young visitors.

Sept. 29-Oct. 31 at TOCA Soccer Center, 7801 N. Main St., The Colony. hauntedshadowslaketrail.com .

J & F HOUSE OF TERROR HAUNTED HOUSE This haunted attraction at Firewheel Town Center has two parts: a large outdoor maze called J & F House of Terror and an indoor haunt, J & F Butcher House. Both will be open Oct. 6-Nov. 5. In addition, J & F Butcher House will be open Sept. 22-Oct. 1 as a blackout haunt that visitors must explore using only glow sticks for light. Tickets available online only.

Sept. 22-Nov. 5 at 215 Coneflower Drive, Garland, in Firewheel Town Center between AMC Theatre and TGI Fridays. jandfhouseofterror.com .

SCREAMS The immersive Halloween theme park features five haunted houses, each with a different theme and reworked for the 2023 season. Additional attractions include Rottingwood Cemetery and Cool Ghoul Boolevard, a walk-through light tunnel. There are also five pubs, food vendors, tarot card and palm readers, henna artists, karaoke and games. The Hell Dolls will perform an aerial and fire show multiple times each night.

Sept. 29-Oct. 28 at 2511 FM66, Waxahachie. screamspark.com .

TEXAS SCAREGROUNDS

This megaplex of spooky spots includes the Chaos Haunted House, Mayhem Manor, the Odditorium Museum and the Mannequin Maze.

Sept. 29-Oct. 31 at 832 Hood Road, Mineral Wells. facebook.com/chaoshauntedhouse .

THRASHER SLASHERS SCAREPARK

Halloween 2022 was Reindeer Manor’s final season at its Red Oak site. This year, the organizers will present three new haunted houses at the Alliance Skatepark at Grand Prairie: The House of the Four Suits, where a secret society hunts humans for sport; Sunk!, set in a stranded submarine; and Offworld, where humans use a spaceship to escape a disaster on Earth.

Oct. 6-31 at 1002 Lone Star Parkway, Grand Prairie. thrasherslashers.com .

THRILLVANIA HAUNTED HOUSE PARK Thrillvania comprises three haunted attractions — the World Famous Haunted Verdun Manor, Cassandra’s House of Clowns and Sam Hain’s Trail of Torment — on 50 acres.

Sept. 23 and Oct. 6-Nov. 4 at 2330 County Road 138, Terrell. Thrillvania.com .

Shannon Sutlief writes about fun things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth for The Dallas Morning News.

