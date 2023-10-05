Pumpkins galore! Where to find the perfect patch in North Texas

October is finally here! And although it may be a little too soon to sip hot chocolate by the fire pit, we no longer have to feel self-conscious about putting out the fall décor or getting on with the oh-so-important business of Halloween costume planning.

October also means it's pumpkin patch season. To help you with your hunt for the perfect patch, we’ve rounded up 16 of the best places for pumpkins and fall family fun.

DALLAS

Autumn at the Arboretum

Where: Dallas Arboretum

When: Through Nov. 5, open daily 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Cost: $12-$20; free for children younger than 2. Admission to the Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden is $3 extra. Parking is $15 on-site or $11 if purchased online in advance.

During the Dallas Arboretum's annual fall event, the garden brings in thousands of colorful florals and 100,000 pumpkins, gourds and squashes to create its famous Pumpkin Village. To put you in a Halloween state of mind, the garden has chosen "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" as the theme this year. Snap selfies with Charlie Brown, Peppermint Patty and Marcie behind the iconic brick wall. Get lost with Pigpen in the hay bale maze. Or see the Peanuts gang in their gourd decorated house.

ARLINGTON

Pumpkin Nights at Howell Farms

Where: 4016 W. Division St., Arlington

When: Through Oct. 30, nightly 6-11 p.m.

Cost: $15-$28; free for kids 3 and under. Parking is $10 per car.

You won't find a traditional pumpkin patch at Pumpkin Nights, but the half-mile walking trail full of lights, colors – and yes, pumpkins – will definitely put you in a Halloween state of mind. Displays include the Forbidden City, Pirate’s Cove and Enchanted Forest, featuring over 7,500 hand-carved real and artificial pumpkins. There's also a festival area where you can catch the Spirit of the Pumpkins fire show, play games and buy refreshments. Tickets must be purchased online in advance.

GRAPEVINE

Juan Figueroa/The Dallas Morning News Isabella van der Westhuizen, 2, sizes up a pumpkin at Hall’s Pumpkin Farm in Grapevine. The farm has many kinds of pumpkins plus hayrides and a corn maze.

Hall’s Pumpkin Farm and Corn Maze

Where: 3420 Hall Johnson Road, Grapevine

When: Through Oct. 31, Fridays 3-9 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Sundays 1 to 8 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays 3 to 8 p.m. Closed Mondays and Tuesdays with the exception of Oct. 9, 30 and 31.

Cost: Free-$15. Hayride is an additional $5 for daytime and $3 after dark. This is a cash-only business.

You'll find pumpkins and gourds of all sizes and varieties at Hall's pumpkin farm. You can pick your perfect pumpkin off the vine or select one that's been pre-picked at one of the many pumpkin vignettes scattered throughout the farm. There are also farm animals to pet, a vintage tractor for hayrides and a 2-acre corn maze to explore with friends and family.

NORTHERN COUNTIES

Pumpkins on the Prairie

Where: 3521 Main St., Frisco

When: Through Oct. 31, Mondays through Fridays 1-7 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Sundays 10:30 a.m.to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free admission. Pumpkins will be available to purchase.

After you pick your pumpkin at Pumpkins on the Prairie, have a jump in a bounce house, take a hayride, get your face painted or just play some games in the kids pumpkin play area at this family-friendly patch. Food trucks will sell desserts on the weekends.

Lola’s Pumpkin Patch

Where: 1771 Kever Main, Melissa

When: Through Oct. 29 at Lola’s Local Market. Fridays and Saturdays 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Sundays noon-5 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays 3-7 p.m., closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

Cost: Free admission; parking $5.

Lola's, named in honor of the farm's porcine star, calls itself Collin County's most authentic small-town patch. Be sure to plan your visit on the weekends, when you'll find vendors selling locally sourced produce and artisan craft items. Weekend activities for the kids include hayrides, pumpkin and face painting and a new haunted pallet maze.

Pumpkin Patch at Barton Farms

Where: 5320 Old Highway 6, Van Alstyne

When: Through Oct. 29, Saturdays 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Sundays 12:30-5 p.m. and Oct. 9, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: $12 for ages 2 and up; free for kids under 2.

Located 45 minutes north of Dallas off U.S. Highway 75, this family farm features lots of activities to get you in the fall spirit. There are games like pumpkin bowling and pumpkin tic-tac-toe and even a pumpkin slingshot. Try out the pedal carts, go through the pallet maze and then relax on a hayride. You can also enjoy the fall colors on a walk down a wooded nature trail.

Big Orange Pumpkin Farm

Where: 15102 State Highway 289, Gunter

When: Through Nov. 22, daily 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Cost: $15 on Saturdays and Sundays, $12 on Mondays through Fridays; free for kids under 2.

Enjoy simple pleasures at the Big Orange Pumpkin Farm at Preston Trail Farms. Pick a pumpkin right off the vine at this working family farm about 40 minutes north of Plano. Experience country life as you take a hayride, explore a 6-foot hay maze, ride the farm train or pet some farm animals.

Cobbins Family Pumpkin Patch

Where: 1926 Milam Road E., Sanger

When: Through Oct. 29, Saturdays and Sundays 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Cost: $10 for ages 3-12, $12 for ages 13 to adult; free for kids 2 and under.

Purchase pumpkins of all varieties at this family-owned pumpkin patch between Denton and Sanger. Activities for the kids include a hay maze, bounce houses, a tire mountain and a toddler village with a soft play area.

Team Family Farms Pumpkin Patch Festival

Where: 1042 W. Sherman Drive, Aubrey

When: Through Nov. 5, daily 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Cost: $16 on Saturdays and Sundays, $12 on Mondays through Fridays; free for kids under 2. Cash is preferred.

Head to Aubrey for a taste of the country life at the eighth annual Pumpkin Patch Festival. Kids can hop on a barrel train, roll around the grounds on a giant human hamster wheel or take a turn down the pipe slide. They can also visit the Half Pint Homestead play area and a hay maze. Plus, Cowboy Tex will be on hand to show little buckaroos the ropes.

Elves Farm Pumpkin Patch

Where: 601 Harvey Lane, Denison

When: Through Oct. 29, Saturdays 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sundays 1-5 p.m.

Cost: $10-$15

Take a ride out to the patch on Elves Farm and pick out your fall decorations at a Farmers Market. The pumpkin patch tour includes visits with farm animals, a wooden maze, a hay jump, sack races and a bounce pad. For an additional fee you can try your luck with a corn cannon and a pumpkin slingshot.

EASTERN COUNTIES

Elías Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News Along with picking out pumpkins, the fall fun at Blase Family Farm in Rockwall includes a petting zoo, a hay maze and a hayride.

Blase Family Farm

Where: 1232 E. Fork Road, Rockwall

When: Through Oct.30, Saturdays 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sundays noon-6 p.m., Mondays through Fridays 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Cost: $10; free for kids under 2.

Visitors to Blase Family Farm will find more than pumpkins. Enjoy a small petting zoo where you can feed a variety of animals including a llama, sheep, a donkey, a mini-horse and pigs. There’s also a hay maze that's just the right size for little adventurers, a hayride around the property and a wooded path where you'll find storyboards of Spookley the Square Pumpkin along the way. Blase Farm is using asign-up link again in 2023 to allow for less crowding at the farm.

Pitchfork Pumpkin Patch

Where: 7126 S. FM 548, Royse City

When: Through Oct. 31, Mondays through Saturdays 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Sundays noon-5 p.m.

Cost: Free admission; activities and special events are offered for a fee.

Looking to let off a little steam? Head to Pitchfork Pumpkin Patch and smash a pumpkin with the weapon of your choice. Or climb 12 feet and drop a pumpkin on a bull’s-eye below for a chance to win a small prize. If you're feeling more creative than destructive you can carve or paint a pumpkin. There's also a fun zone with inflatables.

Yesterland Farm

Where: 15410 Interstate 20, Canton

Hours: In October, Fridays and Saturdays 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m.-7 p.m. | Also Nov. 4-5, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Cost: Regular admission $24.95 online, $34.95 at the gate. Super admission (which includes Spooktacular Nights) $44.95 online, $54.95 at the gate.

Originally a Christmas tree farm, Yesterland expanded a few years back to include a Fall Festival. The annual event includes carnival rides for the kids, a candy cabin, a 3-acre corn maze, pig races and plenty of pumpkins. On Friday and Saturday nights in October, you can enjoy fireworks and Spooktacular Nights – an after-hours event with a goblin glow, zombie paintball, a scary funhouse and a creepy corn maze.

SOUTHWESTERN COUNTIES

Shadow Creek Pumpkin Farm

Where: 1530 Indian Creek Drive, Midlothian

When: Through Oct. 29, Saturdays 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sundays 1-6 p.m. Also Fridays, Oct. 6 and 13, and Mondays, Oct. 9 and 16, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Cost: $17 for ages 3-54; $15 for seniors 55 and older, military and first responders; free for kids 2 and under.

This family-owned patch in Midlothian offers pumpkins small to large in a variety of heirloom styles, as well as traditional jack-o’-lantern types. If you don't want to make a mess at home, you can carve and decorate your pumpkin at the farm. There’s also a 2-acre corn maze and plenty of activities for kids, including giant jump pads, train rides, hay hill slides, apple cannons and large yard games. And the farm features over 10 acres of creek-side shade.

Pumpkin Patch at Country Critters Farm

Where: 3709 County Road 617, Alvarado

When: Through Nov. 5, Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Cost: General admission $15; free for police and active military with valid ID and children under 2.

Enjoy fall-themed family fun at this petting zoo that turns into a pumpkin patch each autumn. Besides a patch where kids can pick out and decorate pumpkins, activities include pony rides, a wooden maze, hayrides, a bounce pillow and friendly animals.

Mainstay Farm

Where: 1004 W. Bethesda Road, Cleburne

When: Through Nov. 4, Fridays 5-10 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Sundays 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Cost: $25.95 online, $30.95 at the gate; free for children 2 and under.

Besides a Texas-size pumpkin barn, there are over 40 attractions to enjoy – including hayrides, a wooden corn maze, a tubing hill, a 100-foot chute slide and jumping pillows. Visitors 21 and older can try up to five varieties of Mainstay Farm Wine at the Wine Terrace.

