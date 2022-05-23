Annette NwabekeCommunications Coordinator
Annette Nwabeke is KERA’s communication coordinator.
Originally born and raised in Dallas, Texas, Annette has always had a passion for all things media – from public relations to broadcast journalism. Before coming to KERA, Annette worked in numerous marketing and communications roles around the metroplex.
Outside of working on various communications projects for the station, Annette enjoys working on her cookbook or watching travel shows and crime documentaries.
-
KERA News and its public media partners won several regional Edward R. Murrow awards.