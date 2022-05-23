© 2022 KERA News
Annette Nwabeke.jpg

Annette Nwabeke

Communications Coordinator

Annette Nwabeke is KERA’s communication coordinator.

Originally born and raised in Dallas, Texas, Annette has always had a passion for all things media – from public relations to broadcast journalism. Before coming to KERA, Annette worked in numerous marketing and communications roles around the metroplex.

Outside of working on various communications projects for the station, Annette enjoys working on her cookbook or watching travel shows and crime documentaries.