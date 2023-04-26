Dallas Farmers Market to host first ever Eid celebration

The Dallas Farmers Market will host its first Eid Market this Saturday, April 29, to celebrate the Muslim holiday.

Savannah Nordstrom with the Dallas Farmers Market works with almost 200 vendors every weekend. She said part of the market's mission is to appreciate the diversity of the community and all of the different things it has to offer.

“Our primary mission is to support healthy, sustainable lifestyles for North Texas,” Nordstrom said. “Everybody has a different background and a different story, and our community here really celebrates that.”

Munira Syeda is the owner of Chic & Gold, a small business that sells artisan made accessories from Pakistan. Syeda, who has worked with the Farmers Market before, gathered other Muslim vendors and approached the Farmers Market in January with the idea of hosting an Eid celebration.

“As a Muslim, I've been seeing all these other diverse celebrations taking place in North Texas, which is wonderful,” Syeda said. “I was just thinking, you know, it would be really nice to have an Eid celebration in a public space, in a mainstream space as well.”

There will be around 10 other Muslim vendors at the Eid Market, including beverages from Chai Wali, handmade candles from Honey Scented Company, and Mediterranean food from Brother’s Products. There will also be music from Jamal Mohamed and Buddy Mohmed, as well as children’s activities, both sponsored by KinderUSA.

“Our community in general, the Muslim community, we have a lot of talent, we have a lot of diversity, we have a lot of passion and drive for working with the wider community,” Syeda said. “So there's a lot of excitement in the community and it just is an opportunity for us to keep expanding and not being as insular, and just really connecting with the wider community in Dallas”

The Eid Market will take place at the Dallas Farmers Market on Saturday, April 29th, from 9am to 5pm.

Arts Access is a partnership between The Dallas Morning News and KERA that expands local arts, music and culture coverage through the lens of access and equity.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.