Michelle AslamArts Access Reporter
Michelle Aslam is a 2021-2022 Kroc Fellow and recent graduate from North Texas. While in college, she won state-wide student journalism awards for her investigation into campus sexual assault proceedings and her reporting on racial justice demonstrations. Aslam previously interned for the North Texas NPR Member station KERA, and also had the opportunity to write for the Dallas Morning News and the Texas Observer.
As COVID-19 cases spike, many college students returning for spring semester have had to quickly switch from in-person learning to online classes again.
An organization in Dallas started by refugees is helping to welcome new ones from Afghanistan, and helping newly arriving women find jobs.
African American communities say they appreciate a growing trend of Black Santa Claus representations at Christmas
Airports across the country have been the scenes of many emotional reunions since Monday, when the U.S. lifted COVID-related travel restrictions for many countries.