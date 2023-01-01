© 2023 KERA News
News for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Michelle Aslam headshot

Michelle Aslam

Arts Access Reporter

Michelle Aslam is a 2021-2022 Kroc Fellow and recent graduate from North Texas. While in college, she won state-wide student journalism awards for her investigation into campus sexual assault proceedings and her reporting on racial justice demonstrations. Aslam previously interned for the North Texas NPR Member station KERA, and also had the opportunity to write for the Dallas Morning News and the Texas Observer.