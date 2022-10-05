Your November 2022 voter guide for North Texas

Check your registration status

Before you head to the polls, make sure you’re registered to vote in the upcoming election. You can look up your voter registration status on the Texas Secretary of State’s website , and make any necessary updates to your name or address.

Not registered? Fill out a voter registration application, and turn it in to your county election office. Find a list of election administrators by county here . Texas does not allow voters to register online (except when updating your driver's license information), but you can fill out a digital copy of your voter registration application, print it and mail it to your county election administrator. You can also contact your local elections office directly for help completing the registration process. Oct. 11 is the deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 election. .



Voter ID requirements

You’ll be asked to present a photo ID at the polls. Texas voters can present any one of these seven forms of ID when voting in person.

Voters who don’t have and can’t reasonably obtain an approved form of ID can fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration and present an alternate form of ID, such as a utility bill or bank statement, to cast their ballot.



Can I vote by mail?

Texas only allows mail-in voting for specific groups, including people 65 and older and those who are sick or disabled. The state has also implemented stricter ID requirements, and thousands of Texans who voted in the March primaries saw their mail-in ballots rejected under the new rules. You can check to see if you’re eligible, and apply for a mail-in ballot, on the Texas Secretary of State’s website . You can also track the status of your mail-in ballot online.



What’s on your ballot?

From Texas governor to state attorney general, this election includes major statewide races. Several local and legislative offices are also on the ballot. Here are some of the races to watch this election:

Statewide:

All eyes are on the race for Texas governor. Incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott will face Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke, a former congressman. The candidates have sparred on high profile issues from abortion restrictions to gun laws to school vouchers .

Other statewide races on the ballot this November include:



Lieutenant governor

State attorney general

Agriculture Commissioner

Land commissioner

Comptroller

Railroad commissioner

Congressional:

In Texas’ 30th Congressional District, candidates are vying to fill the seat of longtime Democratic Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson . The district has long been a Democratic stronghold. This November, Democrat Jasmine Crockett, a Texas state representative, will face Republican James Rodgers.

Dallas County:

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins is seeking reelection. The Democratic incumbent faces Republican Lauren Davis in the November election.

Incumbent Dallas County Criminal District Attorney John Creuzot, a Democrat is also seeking reelection. He will face Republican Faith Johnson.

Tarrant County:

Tarrant County voters will elect a new county judge as well as a new district attorney this November. In the race for Tarrant County judge, voters will decide between Republican Tim O’Hare , a conservative activist and former mayor of Farmers Branch, and Democrat Deborah Peoples , former chair of the Tarrant County Democratic Party. In the district attorney’s race, Tarrant County voters will decide between Republican Phil Sorrells and Democrat Tiffany Burks.

There are also two Tarrant County commissioner seats on the ballot.

In the March primaries, voters decided which candidates from each party would be on the ballot in November. You can find KERA’s coverage of primary election results here , as well as coverage of the primary runoffs here .



When and where to vote

If you want to avoid long lines and crowds, voting early in person may be your best bet. Any registered voter in Texas is eligible, and you can vote early at any polling place in your county. In-person early voting for the November election begins on Oct. 24 and ends on Nov. 4.

Voting in person on Election Day will look different depending on the county you live in. Some North Texas counties allow voters to cast their ballots at any polling place on Election Day, while others require you to vote at a specific location. Find more information about the regulations and voting locations in your county below:



Election Day is Nov. 8. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you’re still waiting in line to vote when the polls close, you’re eligible to cast your ballot.

Accessibility

Texas allows voters with special needs to get assistance at the polls . Those who need help with English translation may also use an interpreter.

Voters who are unable to enter a polling place may also ask to vote curbside. If you’d like to use this option, state officials recommend calling ahead to let election workers know you’d like to cast your ballot curbside.

You can find all of KERA’s coverage of the 2022 elections here .