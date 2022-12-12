A burlesque nutcracker in Addison, a polka Christmas in McKinney: Here's this week's holiday guide

Believe it or not, we're down to less than two weeks to C day!

If this rapidly approaching date makes you feel anxious because there's still so much to do. Relax. Don't let the yuletide chaos get you down. Leave those tangled lights in the garage (no one will think less of you, I promise) and get out there and enjoy the most wonderful time of the year with your favorite people.

To help you with your yuletide fun check out the dozens of events on our Special Holiday Listings page.

Here are our favorite picks for week FIVE of our Holiday Guide.

Festivals/Music

A Cool Yule Christmas Concert with the Light Crust Doughboys

Where: SMU Campus, Perkins Chapel – 6001 Bishop Blvd., Dallas

When: Thursday, December 15, 7 p.m.

Cost: $30

The Light Crust Doughboys deliver carols with a Texas twang and a little bit of yodeling at their Cool Yule Christmas Concert. After the show, stick around for a reception in the Bridwell Library. Best of all, both the concert and the reception are free!

Nordic Christmas

Where: McKinney Cotton Mill - 610 Elm Street, McKinney

When: Friday, December 16, 7 p.m.

Cost: $30

Texas Cellos presents a Nordic concert by candlelight inside the rustic McKinney Cotton Mill Friday night. A choir made up of 20 cellos perform traditional carols, holiday favorites and also themes from iconic movies. To add to the experience, glögg (mulled wine) will be served at this intimate concert.

Children's Nativity Service and Ice Skating Where: St. Andrew United Methodist Church – 5801 W. Plano Parkway, Plano

When: Saturday, December 17, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Stop by St. Andrew United Methodist Church in Plano on Saturday for a special Nativity service performed by kids. Afterward, enjoy by ice skating (with skates provided) in the courtyard, hot cocoa and a holiday movie on the pop-up screen.

Love is All You Need – Turtle Creek Chorale’s Annual Holiday Concert

Where: First United Methodist Church - 503 North Central Expressway, Richardson

When: Saturday, December 17, 2:30 p.m. Cost: FREE!

Love is the theme for Turtle Creek Chorale's annual holiday concert. The show features favorite moments from past performances and new works, but also selections you might not expect on a holiday program. This year, the group performs in two spaces — the sanctuary of First United Methodist Church in Richardson this Saturday, and the Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas next Monday, December 19. At both venues you'll hear not only the voices of the Chorale, but also an organ and a full orchestra.

A Merry Little Christmas Show with Ricki Derek

Where: Granada Theater – 3524 Greenville Avenue, Dallas

When: Saturday, December 17, 8 p.m.

Cost: $27-$40

Ricki Derek and his Ho, Ho, Ho Orchestra return Saturday night to the historic Granada Theatre for his one-night-only Merry Little Christmas Show. If you're feeling nostalgic for swingin’ Christmases past, you're going to love this. The show draws inspiration from Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Bing Crosby’s Christmas TV specials.

A Very Polka Christmas

Where: Faubion Middle School – 2000 Rollins Street, McKinney

When: Saturday, December 17, 7 p.m.

Cost: $20

Looking for something completely different? Check out A Very Polka Christmas in McKinney. Denton's own Brave Combo teams up with The Greater North Texas Youth Orchestra for a night of electric polka/rock music.

Theater

A Merry Cirque

Where: Coppell Arts Center – 505 Travis Street, Coppell

When: December 15-18

Cost: $35

Lone Star Circus wants to spread a little holiday magic this season with a festive show filled with all new acts. Enjoy daredevils, jugglers, acrobats, and of course, clowns!

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

Where: W.E. Scott Theatre – 1300 Gendy Street, Fort Worth

When: December 16 - 18

Cost: $15--$18

KWC Performing Art's production of 'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever' proves that sometimes it’s good to be bad. The comedy follows the six delinquent Herdman children who attend church for the first time and end up highjacking the annual Christmas pageant. They've never heard the Christmas story before, but they definitely have rewrites and end up telling the story in an unconventional way.

The Beulaville Baptist Book Club Presents: A Bur-Less-Q Nutcracker

Where: Addison Conference and Theatre Centre – 15650 Addison Road, Addison

When: December 8-26

Cost: $29-$35

The women of the Beulaville Baptist Book Club are in big trouble financially, so as a last-ditch attempt to save their beloved book club, the ladies decide to do a fundraiser and hire the Beaumont Ballet to perform Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker.” See what happens when they inadvertently hired a burlesque troupe to perform instead.

Dance

Ballet North Texas presents The Nutcracker

Where: Moody Performance Hall – 2520 Flora Street, Dallas

When: December 16-18

Cost: $25-$65

Ballet North Texas spirits audiences off to the Land of Sweets with its annual production of The Nutcracker. The Christmas ballet features five fanciful scenes, more than 150 unique costumes, and Tchaikovsky’s famous score. A special sensory-friendly version will be offered at 2 p.m. on December 17. This show is especially for those with sensory sensitivities, autism spectrum disorder or other special needs.

Festival Ballet of North Central Texas presents The Nutcracker

Where: Braswell High School – 26750 E. University Drive, Aubrey

When: December 16-18

Cost: $10-$38

Dancers from thirty communities in the north central region of Texas, as well as from throughout the US make up Denton's Festival Ballet of North Central Texas. Catch the company's 35th annual production of The Nutcracker this weekend in Aubrey.

Tuzar Ballet presents The Nutcracker Where: Eisemann Center – 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson

When: December 17-18

Cost: $20-$120

The Tuzar Ballet takes the stage at the Eisemann Center for their 35th annual production of 'The Nutcracker.' The company welcomes two guest principal dancers; Lauren Lovette, former principal dancer with the New York City Ballet and Maevsky Vsevolod with Germany's Dresden Ballet. Lovette and Vsevolod will perform the parts of the Sugar Plum Fairy and the Cavalier. Premium tickets include valet parking and a backstage tour.

Chanukah

Frisco Community Chanukah Celebration Where: Simpson Park – 6101 Frisco Square Blvd, Frisco

When: Sunday, December 18, 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

The Chabad of Frisco hosts its annual giant menorah lighting at Simpson Plaza. There will be music by the Cantor Yudi Cohen, children’s crafts, a bounce house, a trackless train, dreidels, gelt and treats such as doughnuts and latkes.

Chanukah in the Park

Where: Klyde Warren Park – 2012 Woodall Rogers Freeway, Dallas

When: Sunday, December 18, 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Sunday, celebrate the first Chanukah light at Klyde Warren Park. Gather together to light the menorah, then celebrate with an EDM Bright Lights Chanukah Concert. Food and fun for the whole family!

3rd Annual Menorah Lighting at The Harbor

Where: Amphitheater at The Harbor – 2047 Summer Lee Drive, Rockwall

When: Sunday, December 18, 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Join Chabad of Rockwall County for its annual menorah lighting Sunday at the amphitheater at The Harbor Rockwall. The event includes music from DJ Sababa, children's activities, doughnuts, latkes and menorahs and candles.

Menorah Lighting at Galleria Dallas

Where: Galleria Dallas – 13350 Dallas Parkway, Dallas

When: Sunday, December 18, 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Galleria Dallas recognizes the first night of Chanukah with the lighting of a menorah on Sunday. At the ceremony, Rabbi Andrew Paley of Temple Shalom will deliver remarks before he lights the first candle of the menorah. The lighting will be followed by a performance by Kol Shalom, Temple Shalom’s youth choir. Sufganiyot (jelly doughnuts) from Jarams will be served. The menorah is located on Level 1 near Tiffany & Co. One candle on the menorah will be lit every evening through Dec. 26.

Got a tip? Email Therese Powell at tpowell@kera.org.

Art&Seek is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.