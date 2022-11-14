Check out our weekly North Texas holiday guide. This week: Skating, parades and wreath-making

Thanksgiving is still over a week away, but the holiday season is already underway with LOTS of yuletide-themed events happening around the North Texas area. We know the hustle and bustle this time of year can be a bit overwhelming, so we’ve created special holiday listings to help you with your planning.

But wait! There’s more! Each week we’ll break it down even further with some can’t miss picks.

Kicking off the series this week are some events to help get you primed for the season.

Festivals

Grandscape Holiday Kickoff

Where: Grandscape - 5732 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony

When: Saturday, November 19 from 4-8 p.m.

Cost: FREE! Food and drinks available for purchase

What better way to kick off the holiday season than with the appropriately named Holiday Kickoff at Grandscape in The Colony. Enjoy performances throughout the evening, face-painting, food vendors and photos with Santa with one or two of his reindeer. The night wraps up with holiday fireworks.

Lights

Lightscape

Where: Fort Worth Botanic Gardens - 3220 Botanic Garden Boulevard · Fort Worth, TX 76107

When: November 18 – January 8

Cost: $18-$24

Walk along a one-mile-long path with suspended strands, tunnels of light, treetop sculptures and colorful artistic installations. To get you in the holiday mood, you can toast marshmallows over a fire and drink hot chocolate at stations along the trail.

Dance

Avant Ballet’s Nutcracker Short & Suite

Where: White’s Chapel UMC, 185 S. White's Chapel Blvd., Southlake

When: Thursday, November 17, 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $10-$25

If there was ever a sure indicator that the holiday season is underway, it's the appearance of the beloved "Nutcracker" ballet. Those wanting the yuletide season to begin already will be happy to know "Nutcracker" season kicks off this Thursday with Avant Chamber Ballet's "Nutcracker Short and Suite." The one-hour performance the perfect introduction to dance and classical music for the kids or really anyone with a short attention span.

Recreation

Grapevine Peace Plaza Ice Rink

Where: Grapevine Main Station 815 S. Main Street, Grapevine

When: Daily, November 18 – January 8

Cost: $20 for one-hour skate/skate rental

The City of Grapevine unveils a 4,500-square-foot outdoor ice-skating rink just in time for the holiday season. It's located in front of Grapevine Main Station and is adjacent to the Historic Cotton Belt Depot where you can catch a ride on the North Pole Express.



Parades

GM Financial Parade of Lights

Where: Downtown Fort Worth at the intersection of Weatherford and Throckmorton Streets

When: Sunday, November 20, 6 p.m.

Cost: FREE!

Head to downtown Fort Worth Sunday evening for the 40th Annual Fort Worth Parade of Lights. The parade’s theme this year is “Lights, Camera Action” and features more than 100 festive floats and over half a million lights. The parade is free, but you can purchase reserved seats for a fee.

Holiday Markets

Chi Omega Christmas Market

Where: Fair Park, Automobile Building, 1121 First Avenue, Dallas

When: Wednesday-Saturday, November 16-19

Cost: $20-$120

Get your shopping done early at the Chi Omega Christmas Market. The 4-day event features over 200 merchants selling everything from holiday décor to children’s clothing and toys.

Arts & Crafts

Foraged Wreath Making

Where: The Dime Store, 118 E McKinney Street, Denton

When: Thursday, November 17, 6:30 p.m.

Cost: $65

Learn to make a holiday wreath out of foraged greenery, dried flowers and found materials. Tools and materials are provided to make an 18” wreath and an instructor will guide you through the class. Enjoy 2 glasses of wine, sparkling cider or sparkling water while you work.

Got a tip? Email Therese Powell at tpowell@kera.org.

