Your guide to North Texas tree lightings, holiday concerts, festivals and even a Feliz NaviDog event

Thanksgiving was just a few short days ago but the Fa-La-La-La season has already kicked into high gear.

There are lots of holiday events going on right now in the North Texas area, but where do you find them, and how do you choose?

Good news! We are here to help you with that. We have dozens of holiday events listed on our Special Holiday Listings page. And we’re adding more every day!

And even better news: We’ve broken it down further with our Weekly Holiday Guide that you’ll find here each Monday until the New Year.

Take a look at our favorite picks happening this week!

Holiday Tree Lightings/Festivals

Denton Holiday Lighting Festival

Where: 110 West Hickory Street, Denton

When: Friday, December 2, 6 p.m.

Cost: FREE!

Downtown Denton will get lit this Friday. The community gets together on the Courthouse lawn at 5:30 and sings until the flip of the switch when the Courthouse and the surrounding downtown area lights up. Afterwards, enjoy a night of live entertainment, carriage rides and visits with Santa.

The Holiday Lighting Celebration coincides with another Denton holiday tradition--Wassail Weekend. That's when downtown merchants stir up their favorite Wassail recipe (a fancy word for hot cider) and serve it to tasters on Friday night and Saturday afternoon. Tasting is free and open to all.

Deck the Plaza

Where: Dallas City Hall Plaza, 1500 Marilla Street, Dallas

When: Friday, December 2, 6 p.m.

Cost: FREE!

Grab the family and head to Dallas City Hall for a free holiday celebration. The 50-foot-tall holiday tree will be lit at 5:45 p.m. on the plaza at Dallas City Hall. Afterwards, say hello to Santa Claus and special interactive characters. You can also to hop on the carriage rides and play with real snow while enjoying the live music and entertainment on stage.

Christmas in the Branch: Tree Lighting

Where: The Grove at Mustang Station, 12700 Denton Drive, Farmers Branch

When: Saturday, December 3, 5 p.m.

Cost: FREE!

Farmers Branch welcomes the yuletide season with its annual Christmas Tree Lighting that's lit by Santa himself. While you're there, enjoy outdoor ice skating, carnival rides, strolling characters and a holiday marketplace. The evening wraps up with a low-level- fireworks show.

Feliz NaviDog

Where: Barney Wood Bark Park -14090 Heartside Place, Farmers Branch

When: Friday, December 2, 6 p.m.

Cost: FREE!

There's no tree lighting with this festival, but it was just too good to pass up. Head to Barney Wood Bark Park in Farmers Branch on Friday for Feliz NaviDog. It's a doggy-friendly holiday celebration filled with food, dog-friendly vendors and plenty of photo ops.

Parades

Dallas Holiday Parade

Where: Downtown Dallas, Commerce Street

When: Saturday, December 3, 10 a.m.

Cost: Free

The annual Dallas Holiday Parade happens this Saturday morning in downtown Dallas. The parade draws an estimated 500,000 spectators and features marching bands, giant helium balloons, spectacular floats, and unique performances.

Theater

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Where: Upright Theatre Company – 2501 N. Main Street, Suite 210, Euless

When: November 26 - December 17

Cost: $7-$13

Upright Theater Company in Euless brings the story of Santa's most famous reindeer to the stage. This 60-minute musical adaptation of the television special is the perfect length for first-time theater goers. After the show, the kids will have an opportunity to meet Rudolph and his friends.

Black Nativity

Where: Bishop Arts Theatre Center – 215 South Tyler Street, Dallas

When: December 1-18

Cost: $18-$35

The holiday favorite "Black Nativity" returns to the Bishop Arts Theatre Center stage for its 18th anniversary. The production retells Langston's Hughes powerful story of the Nativity through song and dance.

Hooray for the Holidays: Theatre Arlington’s Musical TV Special

Where: Theatre Arlington – 305 West Main Street, Arlington

When: December 2 - 18

Cost: $27.50-$32

It was so popular last year Theatre Arlington is bringing back its TV special for another run. The musical comedy follows a family of former child stars’ return to television for their Callahan Kids TV Christmas Reunion special. Everyone is excited until they realize that as grown-ups, they are no longer cute, and their talent is lacking. The only thing that can save the show is a Christmas miracle.

Dance

Texas Ballet Theater presents The Nutcracker Where: Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora Street, Dallas

When: December 2-4

Cost: $25-$125

Prepared to be dazzled in a big way with Texas Ballet Theater's production of "The Nutcracker." From the big splashy sets to the sparkly costumes, this production is elaborate and won't disappoint. You only have a few more performances to see this glittery ballet on stage at the Winspear Opera House. It heads to Fort Worth's Bass Hall December 9.

North Central Ballet presents Nutcracker in the Park

Where: Meadowmere Park – 3000 Meadowmere Lane, Grapevine

When: December 2-4

Cost: $25

If you prefer your ballet al fresco, check out North Central Ballet’s annual production of “The Nutcracker.” It happens outside at Meadowmere Park in Grapevine. There will be a food truck on site, but feel free to bring your own coolers and hot beverages. And don’t forget the quilts and lawn chairs!

Music

Hymns of Angels

When/Where:

Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m., St. Mark’s Anglican Church - 2024 S Collins Street, Arlington

Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church - 6121 E Lovers Lane, Dallas

Cost: $30-$40

Lumedia Musicworks ushers in the Christmas spirit with French holiday tunes from the baroque era. The ensemble will perform Hymns of Angels live on two consecutive nights in both Arlington and Dallas.

The Broadway Series’ 40th Annual Messiah Sing

Where: Broadway Baptist Church, 305 W. Broadway, Fort Worth

When: December 4, 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Experience the unique opportunity to sing along on the choruses from Handel’s Messiah accompanied by musicians from the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra. Scores are provided or you can bring your own.

