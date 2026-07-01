What North Texas travelers should know ahead of the Fourth of July weekend

Millions of people travel through North Texas on Fourth of July weekend, bringing the possibility of long lines and delays every year.

But with the FIFA World Cup and America's 250th birthday, travel officials say this year could be especially tough.

Arlington will see two FIFA games around the holiday weekend. On Friday at 1 p.m., Australia will compete against Egypt in the round of 32. The tournament continues Monday with a round of 16 matchup between two teams that are yet to be determined.

TSA says it's preparing to screen nearly 18.7 million passengers traveling through the U.S. between June 30 and July 6.

The agency expects passenger traffic to peak on July 2 with more than 3 million travelers.

“TSA security checkpoints are fully staffed and prepared to welcome these travelers and handle the large passenger volumes expected during the Fourth of July holiday period,” the TSA's Ha Nguyen McNeill wrote in a statement.

McNeill added the agency's set up "significant technology enhancements" at airports near World Cup cities, and in preparation for the 250th celebrations across the country.

TSA says it is increasing staffing, deploying National Deployment Officers, canine teams, and other specialized units to the 14 airports at core host cities, according to the release.

Travel tips

When it comes to flying over the holiday, travel experts say be prepared for crowds, delays, and other disruptions. On the day of your flight arrive early, verify your flight details directly with your airline, and monitor real-time updates.

“What we can say with certainty is that Dallas is a top global destination right now,” said Love Field spokesperson Patrick Clarke, “welcoming millions of FIFA World Cup fans as we host a tournament-high 9 matches—more than any other host city. There has never been a more exciting time to see our city thrive, and Dallas Love Field is busy greeting these travelers as they arrive.”

TxDOT recommends those driving through the metroplex monitor roadway conditions and stay aware while driving.

What's happening at Dallas-area airports?

TSA projects DFW will screen almost 560,000 passengers. Projected travel will peak on Saturday. At Love Field, TSA expects to process more than 99,000 passengers, hitting a high Thursday.

Love Field itself is predicting higher numbers — around 294,000 travelers — when factoring in arrivals and transfers on top of departures.

That's lower than last year's total of 316,000 travelers, but the number could still be higher, Clarke said.

DFW airport is preparing to see approximately 1.75 million travelers between July 2 and July 7.

“Keep in mind that these numbers are only for our main carrier – Southwest Airlines – and are likely to change as last-minute travelers continue to book flights,” Clarke said.

Alexsis Jones is a reporter and producer for KERA News. Got a tip? Email Alexsis at ajones@kera.org.