No LUV for robots on Southwest

If you plan on taking a robot along with you on your next flight, you’re out of luck if Southwest is your airline.

A new policy bans humanoid or animal-like robots from Southwest planes. Tech expert Omar Gallaga says it’s all about safety.

Highlights from this segment:

– Large robots flew on two recent Southwest flights. Once videos of the gadgets went viral, Southwest banned them, citing the size of their lithium-ion batteries.

– Batteries have long been a potential fire hazard on planes, and carriers have tightened restrictions on power banks travelers can carry when they fly.

– Phone and laptop batteries have not been restricted so far. Like many smaller power banks, their batteries aren’t large enough to pose a significant risk.

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