Southwest Airlines to end flights at Chicago O'Hare and Washington Dulles

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines is discontinuing flights at two major airports in what it calls ongoing efforts to "refine its network."

The airline said in a written statement to KERA that service to Chicago O'Hare (ORD) and Washington Dulles (IAD) will end effective June 4.

Southwest's spokesperson said the airline will continue to serve both cities at other airports.

"These changes do not represent any significant changes in flight availability for these cities, as we will continue our robust service at Chicago Midway (MDW), Baltimore Washington International (BWI), and Washington Reagan National (DCA)," said a spokesperson for Southwest Airlines.

The airline's website says flights booked before June 3 to the two airports will still be valid. Customers holding reservations for travel to ORD or IAD on or after June 4, 2026, can rebook or get on a travel standby list. They are also eligible for a refund.

The Southwest spokesperson noted operating at O'Hare has been "challenging." The Federal Aviation Administration last month proposed capping flights at the airport this summer after its two main carriers — United and American — announced additional flights.

"We are confident we can serve Chicagoland from our long-standing base at Midway where we will continue to offer service to more than 80 destinations, including the 15 markets we serve from O’Hare," the spokesperson said. "We will offer up to a combined 271 departures to 79 nonstop destinations from DCA and BWI."

They added that all affected frontline employees will have the opportunity to bid for open positions across the network, including at BWI, DCA and MDW.

Pablo Arauz Peña is KERA’s growth and infrastructure reporter. Got a tip? Email Pablo at parauzpena@kera.org .