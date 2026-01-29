I-30 to close through downtown Dallas — again
For the second time this month, Interstate–30 through downtown Dallas will close this weekend for construction.
All lanes will be closed between I-35E and the I-45/U.S. 75 interchange beginning Friday at 10 p.m. They’ll reopen Monday, Feb. 2, at 5 a.m.
A detour will be placed on Spur 366/Woodall Rodgers Freeway.
Cesar Chavez Boulevard, Cadiz Street and Akard Street are also closed along I-30. Dallas commuters should expect heavy traffic and delays in the area.
The work is part of the $888 million I-30 Canyon corridor improvement project between I-35 and I-45 interchanges.
The Texas Department of Transportation advises drivers to be cautious in construction zones and plan ahead to find alternative routes, and expect additional travel time.
Avery Escamilla-Wendell is KERA's news intern.
