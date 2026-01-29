© 2026 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

I-30 to close through downtown Dallas — again

KERA | By Avery Escamilla-Wendell
Published January 29, 2026 at 3:07 PM CST
Signs along I-30 warn drivers of upcoming freeway closures in downtown Dallas.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Signs along I-30 warn drivers of upcoming freeway closures in downtown Dallas.

For the second time this month, Interstate–30 through downtown Dallas will close this weekend for construction.

All lanes will be closed between I-35E and the I-45/U.S. 75 interchange beginning Friday at 10 p.m. They’ll reopen Monday, Feb. 2, at 5 a.m.

A detour will be placed on Spur 366/Woodall Rodgers Freeway.

Cesar Chavez Boulevard, Cadiz Street and Akard Street are also closed along I-30. Dallas commuters should expect heavy traffic and delays in the area.

The work is part of the $888 million I-30 Canyon corridor improvement project between I-35 and I-45 interchanges.

The Texas Department of Transportation advises drivers to be cautious in construction zones and plan ahead to find alternative routes, and expect additional travel time.

Avery Escamilla-Wendell is KERA’s news intern. Got a tip? Email Avery at aescamillawendell@kera.org. You can follow heron Instagram @by_avery_escamilla.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.
Tags
Transportation Downtown DallasI-35EtrafficLane ConstructionTexas Department of TransportationTxDOT
Avery Escamilla-Wendell
See stories by Avery Escamilla-Wendell
Related Content