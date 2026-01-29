I-30 to close through downtown Dallas — again

For the second time this month, Interstate–30 through downtown Dallas will close this weekend for construction.

All lanes will be closed between I-35E and the I-45/U.S. 75 interchange beginning Friday at 10 p.m. They’ll reopen Monday, Feb. 2, at 5 a.m.

A detour will be placed on Spur 366/Woodall Rodgers Freeway.

Cesar Chavez Boulevard, Cadiz Street and Akard Street are also closed along I-30. Dallas commuters should expect heavy traffic and delays in the area.

The work is part of the $888 million I-30 Canyon corridor improvement project between I-35 and I-45 interchanges.

The Texas Department of Transportation advises drivers to be cautious in construction zones and plan ahead to find alternative routes, and expect additional travel time.

Avery Escamilla-Wendell is KERA’s news intern. Got a tip? Email Avery at aescamillawendell@kera.org . You can follow heron Instagram @by_avery_escamilla.