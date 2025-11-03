© 2025 KERA News
DFW, Love Field see more flight delays amid government shutdown staffing issues

KERA | By Penelope Rivera
Published November 3, 2025 at 4:31 PM CST
Travelers pass the TSA checkpoint to get to the flight gates Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, at Dallas Love Field.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Travelers pass the TSA checkpoint to get to the flight gates Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, at Dallas Love Field.

Both Dallas-Fort Worth International and Love Field airports experienced flight delays again Monday due to staffing issues amid the ongoing government shutdown — now in its fifth week.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, DFW Airport departures were delayed by an average of 20 minutes with a maximum of 53 minutes as of Monday afternoon. Those delays anre expected to last until 9 p.m.

Dallas Love Field departures were delayed by 74 minutes with a maximum of nearly two-and-a-half hours, expected to last until 10 p.m.

Both alerts list "staffing" as the issue.

Aviation website FlightAware showed more than 200 flights were delayed at DFW and more than 120 delayed as Love Field as of Monday afternoon.

It’s the second week flights have been delayed at Dallas-area airports. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy during a press conference in October flight delays and cancellations were expected as the shutdown continues. Controllers missed their first paycheck last Tuesday, according to Duffy.

Penelope Rivera is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Penelope Rivera at privera@kera.org.

Penelope Rivera
Penelope Rivera is KERA's Breaking News Reporter. She graduated from the University of North Texas in May with a B.A. in Digital and Print Journalism.
