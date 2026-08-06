It’s a tax-free weekend for school supplies in Texas. Houston lawmakers want to expand it

Texas' annual sales tax holiday for school supplies runs from Friday through Sunday.

In that timeframe, Texans will be able to save money when purchasing clothing, backpacks and other school supplies that are priced for less than $100. This applies to shopping in-store and online as well as by telephone, mail, catalog or custom orders.

While all student backpacks qualify for the exemption, only certain types of clothing and school supplies will be eligible. Additional information about which items do and do not qualify as exempt is available on the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts' website.

Charges for delivery, shipping, handling and transportation are considered part of the total sales prices. So if those charges raise the cost of a qualifying item above $100, it will not qualify for the sales tax exemption.

Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis proposed an annual sales tax holiday while previously serving as a member of the Texas Senate. The state legislature approved the model in 1999, making Texas the third state to do so.

"I saw this article in ‘Governing Magazine' about Florida and New York; both of whom were looking at sales tax holidays, and I thought it made sense for us to try to do something for working-class families," Ellis said.

During a news conference at his office on Tuesday, Ellis said that while the bill has since helped families in Texas save over $2 billion, the current economic climate has made the holiday especially important for working families.

"The truth is we need it more now to deliver tax relief to working-class families than we've ever needed it in the past," Ellis said. "August is one of the most expensive times of the year for working-class families. Parents are doing their back-to-school shopping while paying more for groceries, paying more for rent, more for gas, child care and just about everything else that you can think of."

Ellis said the tax-free weekend is also important for teachers who are looking to purchase supplies for their classrooms ahead of the start of the new school year.

"Teachers spend hundreds of dollars from their own pockets every year to make sure that their students have the things that they need to thrive," Ellis said. "No teacher should have to choose between their own paycheck and a student being successful. This weekend takes a little of that weight off of them."

The Democratic county commissioner, who serves part of Houston, also encouraged members of the state legislature from both major political parties to focus on tax relief for working families during the upcoming legislative session in 2027.

Texas state Rep. Charlene Ward Johnson, Ron Reynolds and Lauren Ashley Simmons, who are Houston-area Democrats, each spoke about attempting to expand the sales tax holiday's timeframe when bill filing opens in November.

"We're going to do everything we can, Commissioner Ellis, to keep the baton that you passed to us going strong in the 90th legislative session to file legislation to increase the tax-free weekend to at least 30 days, so the entire month of August," Reynolds said. "Because many families, they may not be able to take advantage of it just this weekend."