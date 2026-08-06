These North Texas sword fighters are bringing back a centuries-old art form one swing at a time

When you think of sword fighting, you might picture knights in shining armor or a Renaissance fair. But in North Texas, there’s a community called the Dallas Renaissance Sword Guild that's bringing centuries-old battle techniques back to life, not as theater, but as a modern combat sport known as Historical European Martial Arts, or HEMA, for short.

A few weeks ago, we visited the guild's school in Richardson to find out more about what draws people into the world of longswords and historical fencing.

For one student, all it took was a single video online.

"I saw a random TikTok video about sword fighting and armor," Samantha Sanford said. Sanford is a student at the school who joined the group during COVID.

"I looked it up on the web, and thought, 'Where can I do this? What is this?' And I discovered HEMA and found out there was actually a school, right across from where I worked."

Alexsis Jones/KERA Will Phillips ( left), principal instructor at the Dallas Renaissance Sword Guild, looks on as a student practices sword technique.

SWORD PLAY & HISTORY

HEMA recreates the fighting systems used throughout Europe between the 14th and 17th centuries.

According to the guild's founder, Will Phillips, instead of relying on myths or movie choreography, members study actual manuals written hundreds of years ago; that means students aren't just learning sword techniques; they're also studying history.

"We're looking through them, trying to understand them and trying to recreate the martial art as it was, several hundred years ago in the way that they practiced it," Phillips said.

Whether you want to focus on the history, get into shape, or train towards competing in tournaments, Phillips says the school and its community are here to help.

"We're very much about interpreting the martial art and also producing good fencers and people who can perform under pressure and perform in a sporting environment."

Alexsis Jones/KERA Samantha Sanford (left) and Will Phillips lead a class at the Dallas Renaissance Sword Guild.

SURVIVING THE BLOW

Unlike modern Olympic fencing, HEMA places a heavy emphasis on survival.

"In reality, if I stab you a second before you stab me, we both got stabbed," Phillips said. "In HEMA, we tend to focus on defending against the after blow, defending against getting hit, and putting a bigger focus on our safety."

Even though the steel swords look intimidating, safety comes first. But don't worry. You won't need to invest in a suit of armor to try the sport out. The guild has equipment for beginners to use.

And if you’re worried about a lack of epic strength, the swords themselves aren't as heavy as many people imagine. Most only weigh between two and three pounds.

Therese Powell/KERA The swords used by the Dallas Renaissance Sword Guild typically weigh between 2 1/2 - 3 pounds.

A GROWING COMMUNITY

If you ask almost anyone why they keep coming back, though, and they'll give the same answer: the people.

"This is one of the most welcoming, wholesome communities I've like ever been in," Sanford said. "We're all nerds with day jobs and we just think swords are cool."

The guild has around 70 to 80 members who range in age from 10 to mid-60s. Many of them, including instructors, are women, and it’s also a welcoming space for the LGBTQ community.

"When I train with people, we try to meet you where you are," Phillip said. "You can be very competitive, or you can do this as a hobby, and both are very valid."

The school is continuing to grow with its new location, which opened August 1. The bigger space means expanded classes offered, a youth longsword program for students ages 11 to 15, and, Phillips hopes, a growth in their community.

"One of the things that attracts me to martial arts is that it's about lifting people up and making them better versions of themselves," Phillips said. "It's always the community that keeps people coming back."

In Dallas, a centuries-old tradition is finding new life…one swing of the sword at a time.

Details: The Dallas Renaissance Sword Guild's new location is 2050 N Plano Road, Suite 300C, Richardson. You can sign up for lessons on their website