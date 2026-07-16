At least 1 dead as severe floods hit Texas Hill Country

At least one person has died in dangerous overnight flooding that prompted evacuations and damaged homes, schools and roads in the Hill Country.

Gov. Greg Abbott said Thursday that officials were working to confirm additional details about the victim.

As of Wednesday, more than 1,300 people helped respond to the floods that hit a wide swath of Texas, Abbott said. More than 70 people have been rescued.

Abbott said flooding of the Guadalupe River was more severe downstream from Kerrville than upstream, where many summer camps are located.

"Right now, I am informed that none of those camps are facing any type of danger," he said at an 11 a.m. press conference on Thursday.

The area around Comfort, Texas, is experiencing the brunt of the flooding, Abbott said.

Evacuations have happened, and officials are considering further evacuation orders.

Flood sirens in the region worked, Abbott said, with the exception of one that was delayed by five or 10 minutes early Thursday morning.

Abbott said he plans to travel to areas of Texas affected by flooding over the next 24 hours.

"The state is providing all available resources to make sure that [residents] will be taken care of," he said. "They will be rescued, they will be made safe."

Helicopters and drones are scanning the area to assist people who are stranded.

This is a developing story.

The Texas Newsroom's Blaise Gainey contributed to this story.

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