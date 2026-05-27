Camp Mystic nurse regains limited nursing license as flood allegations remain unresolved

The Texas Board of Nursing has reverted the emergency suspension of Camp Mystic chief health officer’s nursing license, replacing it with a limited license that allows her to continue practicing under strict restrictions.

The agreed order, signed on Tuesday, comes a week after the board temporarily suspended Mary Elizabeth Eastland’s license over her response to last summer’s catastrophic Hill Country flood that killed 25 campers and two counselors at Camp Mystic, where she had worked for 16 years.

More than 130 people died throughout the region.

Under the order, Eastland can still work as a nurse in Texas, but she’s prohibited from providing direct patient care. She must also notify current and future employers about the disciplinary action and complete a state-approved nursing ethics course within a year.

In a statement on Wednesday, Camp Mystic attorney Joshua Fiveson said Eastland “has no intention of again serving as a camp nurse,” but was grateful the board allowed her to continue practicing under a limited license.

“The families of all those lost to the July 4, 2025 flood will forever remain in Mrs. Eastland’s heart and prayers,” Fiveson said.

State regulators allege Eastland abandoned campers and staff as floodwaters rapidly rose, evacuating herself and her children without helping others at the camp, and failed to ensure Camp Mystic had proper emergency plans before the July 4 flood.

Regulators said Eastland’s “lack of emergency preparedness” created an unsafe environment that “likely resulted in physical harm, emotional harm, psychological harm, and loss of life to campers and staff in an emergency or disaster at Camp Mystic.”

They also accuse her of failing to call emergency responders after campers and staff were reported missing, failing to report deaths to state health authorities within the required 24-hour period and improperly allowing camp nurses to administer medication without adequate medical oversight.

Under the agreement, Eastland neither admitted to nor denied the allegations.

Eastland can petition the board to return her license to full standing. According to the order, the board could require additional conditions before restoring those privileges.