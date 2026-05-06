Former Arlington high school football coach arrested on child injury charge

A former Arlington high school football coach now working in central Texas was arrested this week on a warrant connected to a 2024 child abuse investigation.

Jonathan Cory Cruz, 41, was taken into custody May 4 by Williamson County authorities on a charge of injury to a child with intent to cause bodily injury. The warrant was issued by Arlington police following a more than two-year investigation led by the department's Crimes Against Children Unit.

The case originated in January 2024 after Child Protective Services alerted officers to a possible abuse incident. Investigators later determined there was enough probable cause to seek charges, though officials noted the case was "domestic in nature" and did not involve any students at schools where Cruz worked.

District officials at Arlington ISD confirmed Cruz had multiple stints with the district, most recently serving as an assistant football coach and teacher at Bowie High School in 2025. Background checks during his hiring process did not flag any concerns at the time, the district said.

Cruz left Arlington ISD in March 2026 to take a head coaching position at McNeil High School in Round Rock. Round Rock ISD officials say they only became aware of the investigation this week and have since placed Cruz on administrative leave.

Arlington Police said delays in the case were partly due to staffing changes, including the reassignment of the investigation to a different detective.

Cruz was booked into the Williamson County Jail on a $25,000 bond and has since been released, according to jail records.

Arlington ISD and Round Rock ISD have not indicated whether Cruz disclosed the investigation during his hiring process.

The case remains under investigation under the Arlington Police Department and Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office.

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Emmanuel at erivas@kera.org. KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members.

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