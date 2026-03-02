Watch: Austin police to give an update on shooting at West Sixth Street bar

Austin Police are continuing to investigate the shooting that left three dead and as many as 14 wounded on West Sixth Street Sunday on morning.

APD will hold a news conference to provide updates on the investigation Monday at 1 p.m. Watch live below:

Police identified 53-year-old Ndiaga Diagne as the man who allegedly fired into Buford's Backyard Beer Garden from a vehicle before exiting the car and firing into crowds near the popular bar. Officers responded within a minute of receiving the first 911 call, police said, and fatally shot Diagne early Sunday morning.

Authorities on Sunday called the shooting a potential act of terrorism but did not elaborate. APD is investigating the incident along with the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security confirmed to KUT News that Diagne is originally from Senegal and first came to the U.S. in 2000, when he entered on a tourist visa. He was married in 2006 and was naturalized in 2013, according to DHS. The department also noted that Diagne was arrested in 2022 in Texas following a car crash.

Diagne's Texas driver's license lists his home address in Pflugerville at a residential property searched by police Sunday. The vehicle seen at the crime scene outside Buford's matches the make and model of a Cadillac SUV registered to Diagne in 2017. That vehicle was registered to a San Antonio address along with another vehicle that was owned by Diagne's ex-wife, who filed for divorce in Bexar County in 2022, according to court records.

Police have not identified victims, but Austin-Travis County EMS said 14 people were hospitalized. Three of those victims are in critical condition.

This is a developing story.

