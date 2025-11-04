Tarrant voters weigh 2 Republicans, 1 Democrat for Texas Senate election

Two Southlake Republicans and a Fort Worth Democrat are vying for Texas Senate District 9 seat, appearing at the top of voters’ ballots above 17 constitutional amendment proposals.

The candidates are Republican John Huffman, former Southlake mayor; Democrat Taylor Rehmet, Air Force veteran and union organizer; and Republican Leigh Wambsganss, chief communications officer for the Patriot Mobile wireless service provider.

Today’s election results conclude a fast-track campaign season of about five months. The special election was triggered when Kelly Hancock resigned from the seat to become acting state comptroller.

Because the race is to fill a vacant seat, no primary was necessary. The winner will serve the remainder of Hancock’s term, which ends in January 2027, and then seek reelection.

If no candidate receives over 50% of the vote, the two with the most votes will go to a runoff election, which will be held Dec. 13.

Tonight’s results will measure the success of Huffman’s and Wambsganss’ high-dollar campaigns, both of which were funded by billionaires. Mailers from the two Republicans’ supporting PACs attacked the other, alternately criticizing Huffman for faltering on conservative issues or claiming Wambsganss is insincere on GOP talking points.

Republicans have represented the district since 1991, meaning Rehmet would have to pull an upset to win.

The Democrat has run a relatively low-budget campaign funded mostly by unions and small individual donations. Several Democratic lawmakers have made donations in the $1,000 range, including Eagles singer Don Henley.

Rehmet has run a campaign emphasizing his background in union leadership, with priorities including workers and union rights, supporting public education, and creating affordable housing.

His endorsements include those of several Democrats on Fort Worth City Council and Tarrant County Commissioners Alisa Simmons and Roderick Miles Jr. and state Rep. Chris Turner.

Huffman’s campaign emphasized lowering property taxes, improving infrastructure and expanding school choice while supporting public school teachers.

His endorsements include those of Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker and the Fort Worth Police Officers Association. A majority of Huffman’s $1.35 million campaign budget came from the Texas Sands PAC, a political action committee pushing for legalized gambling in Texas.

Wambsganss centered her campaign on her endorsement from President Donald Trump, labeling herself as “ultra-MAGA.” Other endorsements include those from Sen. Ted Cruz, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Tarrant County Judge Tim O’Hare.

She listed her priorities as lowering property taxes, investing in public safety and border security. Wambsganss raised the most money among her opponents, garnering a total of $1.6 million from July 1 to Oct. 25.

Texans United for a Conservative Majority PAC, a committee started by Republican Texas oil tycoons Tim Dunn and Farris Wilks, contributed $450,000; $363,250 came from the Texas Senate Leadership Fund, a PAC launched by Patrick.

Still need to vote?

Polls run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Senate District 9 spans north and northwest Fort Worth and multiple Tarrant cities, including Keller, Southlake, North Richland Hills, Haltom City, Hurst, Haslet and White Settlement. Voters can find which Senate district they live in here.

Find voting locations and times here.

Drew Shaw is a government accountability reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at drew.shaw@fortworthreport.org or @shawlings601.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

