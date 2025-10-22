Texas drivers can expect cheaper gas this fall compared to 2024

Texas drivers are seeing some relief at the pump as gas prices continue to decline across the Lone Star State — and the nation.

According to AAA, the statewide average for a gallon of regular unleaded was $2.59 as of Wednesday, down from $2.73 a year ago. Daniel Armbruster, a spokesperson for AAA Texas, said prices this year had been tracking closely with last year. He says this trend will likely persist in the coming months.

“Here in Texas, prices will be a little bit lower this fall than they were last year,” he said.

Gas prices have also dipped nationally, with the average sitting at $3.06 on Wednesday, compared to $3.16 this time last year.

Armbruster attributed the decline largely to falling crude oil prices, which make up about half the cost of gasoline. As of Wednesday, West Texas Intermediate crude was priced at $58 per barrel, down from about $75 in June. Several Texas-based oil producers are also seeing similar declines.

Armbruster added that gas prices also tend to fall heading into winter, when demand drops due to less road travel and refineries switch to cheaper-to-produce winter-blend gasoline.

“With those factors, they point to lower prices compared to a year ago,” he said.