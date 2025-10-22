© 2025 KERA News
Texas drivers can expect cheaper gas this fall compared to 2024

By Lucio Vasquez | The Texas Newsroom
Published October 22, 2025 at 2:49 PM CDT
An Exxon gas station in East Dallas, where a gallon of regular gasoline was selling for $2.69 on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025.
Rachel Osier Lindley
/
The Texas Newsroom
An Exxon gas station in East Dallas, where a gallon of regular gasoline was selling for $2.69 on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025.

Texas drivers are seeing some relief at the pump as gas prices continue to decline across the Lone Star State — and the nation.

According to AAA, the statewide average for a gallon of regular unleaded was $2.59 as of Wednesday, down from $2.73 a year ago. Daniel Armbruster, a spokesperson for AAA Texas, said prices this year had been tracking closely with last year. He says this trend will likely persist in the coming months.

“Here in Texas, prices will be a little bit lower this fall than they were last year,” he said.

Gas prices have also dipped nationally, with the average sitting at $3.06 on Wednesday, compared to $3.16 this time last year.

Armbruster attributed the decline largely to falling crude oil prices, which make up about half the cost of gasoline. As of Wednesday, West Texas Intermediate crude was priced at $58 per barrel, down from about $75 in June. Several Texas-based oil producers are also seeing similar declines.

Armbruster added that gas prices also tend to fall heading into winter, when demand drops due to less road travel and refineries switch to cheaper-to-produce winter-blend gasoline.

“With those factors, they point to lower prices compared to a year ago,” he said.
Lucio Vasquez | The Texas Newsroom
Lucio Vasquez is a breaking news reporter for The Texas Newsroom. Based in Houston, he covers a wide range of urgent stories, from natural disasters and political developments to social justice and criminal justice issues.

A graduate of the University of Houston, Vasquez has built a reputation for swift, accurate coverage of fast-moving events. He can be found on X at @luciov120 and on Instagram at @lucioreports.

Send him story tips at lvasquez@kera.org.
See stories by Lucio Vasquez | The Texas Newsroom
