Uvalde school shooting trial moved to Corpus Christi

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The trial of one of the former Uvalde CISD police officers charged with child endangerment in connection to the school shooting in Uvalde, is being moved to Corpus Christi, according to the attorney for Adrian Gonzales.

Gonzales' trial was set to begin in October, but it's now being delayed to Jan. 5, 2026.

Gonzales was part of the law enforcement response to the May 24, 2022, mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers, and many more were injured.

Gonzales' attorney, Nico LaHood, said he was pleased with the change of venue.

"We were just looking for a jury pool and a venue that wouldn't feel emotionally tied to the tragedy, the evil event that happened," said LaHood to Texas Public Radio.

Law enforcement response to the shooter was heavily criticized, especially the delay of over 70 minutes before breaching the classroom where the shooter and wounded children were located.

In June 2024, a grand jury indicted Gonzales on 29 counts of child endangerment/abandonment related to his alleged actions or inactions during the shooting response.

The counts correspond to each of the students and teachers in the classroom who were killed or wounded in the shooting.

Gonzales has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

LaHood said he had no objection if the judge in the case allows cameras in the courtroom to live-stream the trial so the families in Uvalde can view the trial without the hardship of having to travel to Corpus Christi.

"That's going to be a judge question," said LaHood.

"It's an open courtroom, but obviously it's not going to be able to accommodate everybody if everybody wanted to come. That'll be part of our pre-trial that we'll take up before the trial date," he said.

Also charged and facing a separate trial is former Uvalde CISD police chief Pete Arredondo who faces 10 counts of child endangerment and abandonment.

Arredondo was the on-site scene commander during the shooting and failed response.

He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Copyright 2025 KSTX News