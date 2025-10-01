Grand jury declines to indict man in Denton Square shooting that killed homeless street musician

A Denton County grand jury declined to indict an unidentified man responsible for fatally shooting a man experiencing homelessness just off the downtown Square in August.

Denton street musician Jon Ruff, 61, was shot multiple times Aug. 9 after “a disturbance began” between Ruff and the shooter and continued as they moved to the 200 block of West Hickory Street, according to Denton police.

Dustin Sternbeck, the city’s chief spokesperson, previously said that the shooter would not be identified unless he was charged with crime.

“As the grand jury has reviewed the facts of the case and declined to formally charge the person with a crime, the department’s investigation is closed. Denton PD respects the grand jury’s decision and extends condolences to Ruff’s family, friends, and loved ones,” the Police Department’s Tuesday afternoon news release states.

Denton police have released few details about the shooting incident.

In late August, those who knew Ruff held a candlelight vigil not far from where the shooting occurred to honor Ruff’s memory and demand transparency from city officials.

The Denton Police Department wrapped up its investigation and sent it to the Denton County District Attorney’s Office earlier this month.

On Sept. 12, First Assistant District Attorney Jamie Beck estimated it would be a minimum of 30 days before the grand jury reviewed the case.

It only took a couple of weeks.