Two firefighters hospitalized after fire at new TWU Health Sciences Center

Two firefighters were hospitalized after responding to a fire at Texas Woman's University's new Health Sciences Center, which is under construction, Thursday morning.

Denton firefighters were called out at 9:03 a.m. to the fire in the 700 block of Administration Drive.

Over two dozen emergency vehicles from agencies around Denton County responded to a request for mutual aid.

All construction workers were evacuated and uninjured, according to Denton Police Department spokesperson Amy Cunningham.

Denton PD drones with thermal imagining showed the building was over 150 degrees, said David Boots, a battalion chief with the Denton Fire Department.

Over a dozen firefighters had to be treated for heat exhaustion on scene with IV therapy, Boots said.

Two firefighters were transported to a local hospital in stable condition for further treatment for heat exhaustion.

Boots confirmed one of those transported is a Denton firefighter and the second is not, but he did not know which agency the second was from.

Personnel from Lewisville, Aubrey, Flower Mound, Highland Village and Denton County responded so that crews could rotate and get relief from the heat.

Boots called the conditions on scene "extremely laborious and exhaustive."

Firefighters had the fire under control by 11 a.m. and had nearly all cleared the scene by 1:10 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

TWU spokesperson Matt Flores told the Denton Record-Chronicle that preliminary information he received indicates the fire originated in the mid-decking area of the roof. This is the metal framing that supports the roof.

Though the information is still speculative Thursday morning, Flores said he believes workers were using blow torches while constructing the roof, which might have led to the fire.

The university planned for the Health Sciences Center to open by the first day of fall semester classes on Aug. 25.

As of Thursday morning, Flores said it is too soon to say whether the fire will delay the building's opening.

"It's a bummer because it's an important building for us," Flores said. "It's going to be one of our largest academic buildings on campus. So, we're thrilled about it opening."

This building will house the College of Health Sciences but also serve as a collaborative space for many programs, Flores said.

"Literally every single college on campus will be collaborating in some way or another," he said.

Once firefighters release the building, TWU Facilities employees will assess for any fire or water damage, Flores said.