Texas AG sues Beto O’Rourke for alleged bribery, seeks removal of 13 Democrats over quorum walkout

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Friday filed two lawsuits escalating the state’s response to a Democratic walkout that has stalled the state Legislature by accusing former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke of providing illegal support to absent lawmakers and seeking to remove 13 Texas House Democrats from office.

One lawsuit, filed in Tarrant County district court, accuses O’Rourke and his political group, Powered by People, of misleading donors by claiming contributions would be used for political purposes, when instead the money paid for what Paxton called “lavish personal expenditures” — private jets, luxury hotels and fine dining — for absent lawmakers during the special session.

Paxton also claims O’Rourke promised to cover fines, travel and lodging for Democrats if they broke quorum. Paxton is seeking a court order to stop the group’s fundraising. According to the Texas Tribune, O’Rourke’s political group is a top funder covering the costs of the walkout.

“Democrat runaways are likely accepting Beto Bribes to underwrite their jet-setting sideshow in far-flung places and misleadingly raising political funds to pay for personal expenses,” Paxton said in a statement. “This out-of-state, cowardly cabal is abandoning their constitutional duties. I will not allow failed political has-beens to buy off Texas elected officials.”

Paxton’s second petition, filed with the Texas Supreme Court, seeks to unseat 13 Democrats who remain absent from the Texas House. House Speaker Dustin Burrows set a deadline of Friday for the lawmakers that left the state to block a Republican-backed redistricting plan to return. Without their presence, the House lacks the quorum required to conduct business, effectively stalling all legislative work at the state Capitol.

“These cowards deliberately sabotaged the constitutional process and violated the oath they swore to uphold,” Paxton said. “Their out-of-state rebellion cannot go unchecked, and the business of Texas must go on.”

The petition is aimed at the following state representatives: Ron Reynolds of Missouri City, Vikki Goodwin of Austin, Gina Hinojosa of Austin, James Talarico of Austin, Lulu Flores of Austin, Mihaela Plesa of Dallas, Suleman Lalani of Sugar Land, Chris Turner of Grand Prairie, Ana-Maria Ramos of Richardson, Jessica Gonzalez of Dallas, John Bucy of Austin, Christina Morales of Houston and Gene Wu of Houston.

Wu, who chairs the House Democratic Caucus, was directly targeted in a separate lawsuit filed by Gov. Greg Abbott earlier this week seeking to remove him from office.

If Paxton’s request is granted, the court’s declaration would allow Abbott to call special elections to fill the seats. The lawsuit marks the latest escalation in a week-long standoff that’s paralyzed the Legislature during the current special session. On Thursday, Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn said the FBI agreed to assist in apprehending the absent lawmakers.

This is a developing story and will be updated.