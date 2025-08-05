Gov. Abbott seeks removal of House Democratic Leader Rep. Gene Wu over quorum walkout

Gov. Greg Abbott is asking the Texas Supreme Court to remove House Democratic Leader Rep. Gene Wu from office, accusing the Houston lawmaker of orchestrating an ongoing effort to paralyze the state Legislature by leading a coordinated quorum break in the Texas House.

In an emergency petition filed Tuesday, Abbott argued that Wu “forfeited his office” by skipping out on a constitutionally mandated special session, calling Wu “the ringleader of the derelict Democrats” who fled the state. The governor is now asking the court to either remove Wu or let him move forward with a rare legal case to challenge Wu’s right to stay in office.

“These members have abandoned their official duties required by the Constitution,” Abbott said in the petition. “This Court should make clear that a legislator who does not wish to perform his duties will be stripped of them.”

The news came just hours after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said he would seek a court ruling to declare the seats of absent House Democrats vacant, arguing they’ve abandoned their duties — a move that could allow Abbott to appoint their replacements.

Wu is one of more than 50 House Democrats who recently left Texas to prevent a Republican-backed redistricting plan from coming to a vote. Without their presence, the House lacks the quorum required to conduct business.

Wu, who chairs the House Democratic Caucus, has been one of the most vocal supporters of the walkout. In a statement on Tuesday evening, Wu accused Abbott of conspiring with President Donald Trump to create up to five new Republican-held congressional seats “through a racist gerrymandered map.”

“Denying the governor a quorum was not an abandonment of my office; it was a fulfillment of my oath,” Wu said. “Unable to defend his corrupt agenda on its merits, Greg Abbott now desperately seeks to silence my dissent by removing a duly-elected official from office.”

Abbott’s petition cites Wu’s public comments and social media posts, including posts where he called the redistricting process “corrupt” and vowed to stay away for the duration of the special session.

The filing also claims Wu solicited donations to fund the walkout, including a private jet flight to Chicago partly paid for by Beto O’Rourke’s political action committee, according to the filing. Abbott also alleges O’Rourke’s PAC pledged donations to Wu and other Texas Democrats — but only if they broke quorum. According to the Texas Tribune, O’Rourke’s political group is a top funder covering the costs of the walkout.

“Representative government cannot function if elected officials may monetize their absence, abandon their obligations, and paralyze the Legislature without consequence,” the petition states.

After landing in Illinois with fellow House Democrats on Sunday, Wu joined other local officials in criticizing Abbott and other Texas Republicans for advancing a congressional map that uses “racial lines to divide hardworking communities who have spent decades building up their power and strengthening their voices.”

The governor is urging the court to act before Thursday, arguing that the Legislature’s ability to pass legislation related to flood relief and THC regulation depends on the quorum being restored. For now, the House is unable to debate or vote on legislation without a quorum — effectively stalling every bill filed during the session.

“This case is not a political dispute,” the petition reads. “It is a constitutional crisis.”

Wu, however, says he’s not backing down.

“To Governor Abbott: You have failed the people of Texas, and you are using the courts to punish those who refused to fail with you,” Wu said Tuesday evening. “My purpose has been clear from the start: to serve my constituents and fight for what's right, no matter the cost. You will find that my commitment to the people of Texas is unbreakable.”