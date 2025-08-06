© 2025 KERA News
Texas House Democrats evacuated from Illinois hotel after bomb threat

By Lucio Vasquez | The Texas Newsroom
Published August 6, 2025 at 10:52 AM CDT
The Texas Capitol Building on Sept. 5, 2024, in Austin.
Drew Shaw
/
Fort Worth Report
The lawmakers are among the group that fled the state to prevent a Republican-backed redistricting plan from coming to a vote.

Two Texas House Democrats were evacuated from their hotel in Illinois on Wednesday morning following a bomb threat.

Rep. John Bucy of Austin and Rep. Ann Johnson of Houston were among more than 50 House Democrats who recently left Texas to prevent a Republican-backed redistricting plan from coming to a vote. Without their presence, the House lacks the quorum required to conduct business.

As of Wednesday morning, information regarding the threat was sparse, but in a joint statement, the two lawmakers said they were safe — and undeterred.

“We will push through the threats and the noise to keep fighting for our constituents, our democracy, and our country,” the statement read.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
Lucio Vasquez | The Texas Newsroom
Lucio Vasquez is a breaking news reporter for The Texas Newsroom. Based in Houston, he covers a wide range of urgent stories, from natural disasters and political developments to social justice and criminal justice issues.

A graduate of the University of Houston, Vasquez has built a reputation for swift, accurate coverage of fast-moving events. He can be found on X at @luciov120 and on Instagram at @lucioreports.

Send him story tips at lvasquez@kera.org.
