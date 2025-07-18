Ex-Lewisville police officer indicted after allegedly stalking woman

A former Lewisville police officer has been indicted on a stalking charge months after he was arrested on a sexual assault charge.

Filemon Perez, 32, appeared in a Denton County court Thursday morning to be arraigned in the stalking case.

His indictment alleges that Perez repeatedly went to a woman’s apartment and caused her “to be placed in fear of bodily injury or death or feel harassed, terrified, intimidated, annoyed, alarmed, abused, tormented, embarrassed, or offended.”

Perez went to her apartment on five occasions between May and November 2024 and approached her in a parking lot in August, according to the indictment.

The indictment does not provide further details about any alleged interactions between Perez and the woman.

The Denton Record-Chronicle requested all publicly available documents in the stalking case from the District Clerk’s Office. There was no narrative of the alleged incidents available.

Perez’s defense attorney, Bruce Isaacks, told the Record-Chronicle that Perez met the woman in this case while he was on duty as a Lewisville officer.

Isaacks said that Perez responded to a call for service and met the woman because she had reported that her child’s father was stalking her.

When asked about the outcome of that alleged report against the father, Isaacks said he did not immediately know the father’s name or outcome.

Isaacks told the Record-Chronicle that he would have more information about that case by Perez’s next court appearance on Sept. 18.

Perez was also acting as a Lewisville officer when he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman who was walking home from a bar on Nov. 28.

The Lewisville Police Department investigated this case, along with the sexual assault and official oppression case.

The department launched an internal affairs investigation against Perez immediately after receiving the sexual assault report, according to a press release at the time.

Perez resigned from his position on Dec. 3 after learning he would be terminated. Investigators obtained warrants for his arrest the next day.

He was booked into the Denton County Jail on Dec. 9 on charges of sexual assault and official oppression. His bail was set at $155,000, and he bailed out that day.

A Lewisville Police Department spokesperson said the department does not have any comment on any matters pertaining to Perez.

Isaacks said he does not anticipate that Perez will be indicted in the sexual assault and official oppression case.

Jamie Beck, the first assistant district attorney for the Denton County District Attorney’s Office, declined to comment on the cases because of pre-trial restrictions.

Perez was again arrested June 30 upon his indictment on the stalking charge, and his bail was set at $10,000. He bailed out of the Denton County Jail later that day.

Perez, who previously lived in Denton, is now a resident of San Antonio, according to jail records.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and bcolombo@dentonrc.com.

For more than 120 years, the Denton Record-Chronicle has been Denton County’s source for locally produced, fact-based journalism. Your support through a tax-deductible donation or low-cost subscription is vital to our ability to deliver credible, relevant, unique coverage of our community.