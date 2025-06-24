Fogging to start in Denton County after three traps test positive for West Nile virus

Denton County Public Health reported 2025’s first positive West Nile virus mosquito traps in unincorporated Denton County on Monday. The three areas where positive traps were found are:

East of Argyle and west of Copper Canyon

East of Denton and west of Lewisville Lake

West of Argyle and north of Corral City

The county will complete truck-based, ultra-low volume fogging three times beginning Tuesday, June 24, through June 30. The fogging will take place between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Click here for maps of the areas being treated.

About West Nile virus

West Nile virus spreads to people from mosquitoes that feed on infected birds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There are no vaccines to prevent or medicines to treat West Nile virus in people, the CDC states. Thus, preventing mosquito bites is key.

Most people who become infected do not feel sick. Those who do develop symptoms may experience fever, headache, body aches, vomiting, diarrhea or rash. However, about 1% of all people infected with West Nile virus develop the more serious neuroinvasive form of the disease.

To minimize the risk of contracting West Nile virus, DCPH advises these steps: