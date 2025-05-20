Gordon ISD remains closed after storm damage

Still no school in Gordon today.

The school district has canceled classes at its only campus through the end of the week because of damage from Sunday's storm and tornado.

The National Weather Service said the EF-1 twister was one of seven confirmed tornadoes that tracked through Palo Pinto, Parker and Eastland counties.

Dozens of homes and buildings in the area were damaged, but there no reports of serious injuries.

The nearby Santo school district that also canceled classes yesterday will reopen this morning.

North Texas also saw softball-sized hail measuring 4 1/2 inches in diameter, according to Scott Kleebauer, a meteorologist with the service's Weather Prediction Center.

